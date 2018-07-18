As lives get busier and busier, the opportunity to receive a curated box full of goodies becomes more and more appealing. There are now food boxes, accessory boxes, and, of course, beauty boxes. While a lot of these are unfortunately rather expensive, there are a few beauty subscription boxes under £10 to take advantage of.

Birchbox is the OG of beauty boxes. Unlike its competitors who have upped their prices, it remains a £10 a month deal, offering some of the best brands on the market. Then there's Mask Time which will take your obsession with Korean beauty to new heights.

Along with traditional skincare and make-up boxes, a number of companies have gone down a more niche route. Friction Free Shaving aims to provide the ultimate shaving experience with heavy-duty razors and various body lotions while Sniph gives you the chance to explore under-the-radar fragrances each and every month.

The best part about all of these beauty box subscriptions is that none of them will set you back more than £10 a month. That's pretty good going considering the number of products that come in each.

So whether you want to create the ultimate relaxing bath or are clamouring to try out everything your favourite beauty blogger recommends, here are some relatively cheap beauty boxes to test out.

Birchbox The Best Beauty Box £10 per month Birchbox Birchbox is one of the original beauty box companies so it definitely knows what it's doing. Costing just £10 per month, subscribers receive five products in each box and can even personalise the box itself or the products, depending on skin and hair type. The list of brands that appear in Birchbox's offerings are pretty impressive too. In the past, they've had items from Glamglow, Benefit, and Lord & Berry. Buy Now

Sniph Female Classics £14 a month Sniph Sniph is a fragrance subscription service that started up in 2017. Female Classics is one of the most popular options, but you can pick from a wide selection of themes. The experts will then choose a different fragrance to send to you each month. It only costs £9 a month for a travel-sized 4ml bottle and £14 a month for an 8ml version. And if you like your brand new smell that much, you can buy some full-sized bottles straight from the site. Buy Now

Latest In Beauty Build Your Own Box £9 a month Latest In Beauty One of the few subscription companies that allows you to make your own choices, Latest In Beauty's pricing starts from just £9 a month. This allows you to pick three of your favourite products from hundreds of well-known brands. There's also a £15 or £18 per month option which sends six or nine skincare, hair, or make-up items straight to your door respectively. Buy Now

Friction Free Shaving Meet your Shaviour £5 a month Friction Free Shaving So you may not class a razor as a beauty product but the body lotions that come with it definitely are. Friction Free Shaving has designed three razors that promise a close shave without any painful nicks. Starting from just £5 per month, you will be sent four refills in each box and can add balms and creams for a small additional price. Buy Now

Mask Time Glow Starter Box £9.95 a month Mask Time Obsessed with Korean beauty but don't have the time to spend hours researching and sourcing new products? Mask Time does it all for you, sending a box of sheet masks that have been tried and tested by staff each month. The Glow Starter Box contains four masks and is just £9.95 a month while the Glow Setter Box has between eight and 10 masks and is a little pricier at £24.99 a month. Buy Now

Roccabox Roccabox Subscription £10 a month Roccabox For those of you who are obsessed with beauty bloggers and influencers, Roccabox is the one to go for. Every month, the company asks a different beauty expert to pick the products that will end up in your box. Skincare items include face masks and scrubs with make-up ranging from blending brushes and sponges to glittery eyeshadows. And all from £10 a month. Buy Now

Bathbox Bathbox £9.99 a month Your Bathbox There's nothing better than relaxing in a nice hot bath. Bathbox offers you the chance to take bathtime to the next level. Its monthly box — which costs only £9.99 a month — contains five bath products including bombs, salts, and soaps. If you're unfortunate enough not to have a bath (just like me), then this would make for a great gift instead. Buy Now