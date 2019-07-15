Bustle

The Best Beauty Deals On Walmart.com Right Now

By Audrey Williams
It's not every day that your favorite beauty products go on sale, so when they do, there's no time to waste. Whether you've been dying to trying a new beauty gadget or just want to restock your favorite perfume, keeping your eyes out for the best beauty deals is the only guaranteed way to make sure your beauty collection is always in tip-top shape.

Luckily, Walmart.com is having a major sale today through Wednesday on everything from skin-care essentials to hair-care gadgets. If you've been waiting for a sign to do a little sensible shopping, here it is. To save you some time, we've combed through the best beauty deals on Walmart.com. From a 2-In-1 Face and Hair Steamer that'll make you feel like you've had a full day at the spa to luxe fragrances at a steep discount, here are the top beauty deals on Walmart.com.

(Bonus: Orders over $35 will receive free two-day shipping or free NextDay delivery without a membership, depending on eligibility and customer location.)

Score Juicy Couture's Most Popular Fragrance For Under $50

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum
$98
$44
|
Walmart
Viva La Juicy has been repeatedly ranked as one of the most popular scents for people who love feminine, sweet, fruit, floral scents. On sale for under $50, it's a major steal.

This Powerful Hair Dryer Promises To Cut Dry Time In Half

Infiniti Pro by Conair Ion Choice Rainbow Hair Dryer
$29.99
$39.99
|
Walmart
With three heat settings, two speed settings, an AC motor for faster dry time, and diffuser attachments, this blow dryer set is a must. Plus, the ion setting allows you to control your style: ions on for sleek, smooth, and shiny hair; ions off for fullness, curls, and added volume.

This SmartTech Vanity Mirror Does It All

iHome 7" x 9" Reflect iCVBT2 Adjustable Vanity Mirror with Bluetooth Audio
$79.99
$49.99
|
Walmart
This handy gadget makes getting ready a full experience. With accent LED lights, it provides natural-looking light for a flawless look, but the really cool part comes from its Bluetooth capabilities. Play your favorite songs while getting ready and control it all with a built-in mic and speakerphone.

For Acne-Prone Skin, This Natural Cleanser Is A Lifesaver

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash
$15.95
$12.76
|
Walmart
With raw apple cider vinegar and aloe vera extract, this cleanser uses the power of natural ingredients to wash away breakout-causing dead skin cells, dirt, and oil from your skin’s surface. With a four-star rating, it's worth a try.

Marc Jacobs' Best-Selling Perfume Is On Major Sale

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray, Perfume for Women, 3.4 oz
$102
$54.04
|
Walmart
Daisy has been a fan favorite since it hit shelves. Whether you've been waiting to try it or just need to replace your almost-empty bottle, you can't beat the $54 price tag.

This 2-In-1 Gadget Turns Your Home Into A Full Spa

Portable 2-In-1 Mini Desktop Hair & Facial Steamer
$92.90
$55.95
|
Walmart
It's crazy to think that one gadget can treat brittle, damaged hair and treat pores and dry skin, but this facial steamer and humidifier makes it happen with just a few adjustments. Use with your favorite repairing hair mask or skin treatments to give yourself an at-home spa day.

Give Yourself The Best DIY Mani Ever With This Kit

Beurer Electric Manicure & Pedicure Set With Powerful Nail Drill and 7 Attachment System
$59.99
$41.99
|
Walmart
Save money on your regular salon manicures and pedicures and DIY it with this salon-quality kit. With seven attachments for filing, buffing, and shaping, it can do it all.

Take Your Hairstyles To The Next Level With This Retro Styler

Remington Retro Hair Dryer Gift Pack with Cool Shot & 3 Heat/Speed Settings
$29.97
$25.97
|
Walmart
This retro-inspired drying kit comes with a diffuser, concentrator, and bill clips to help you create any hair style you can think of. Thanks to its ceramic grill, it also speeds up drying time.

