The Best Beauty Products With Pumps, Because Easy Application Is A Big Plus For Lazy Girls

By Rebecca Fearn

Although I love beauty, and my job revolves around it, I have to admit I can be rather lazy when it comes to actually completing my routines, especially with packaging. Having to unscrew lids when you're short on time and patience? I'm just not about that life (first world problems). For this reason, I love a pump! Be it skincare or shampoo, products with a pump applicator are a total dream. And because I care about my fellow lazy beauty fans, I found the best beauty products with pumps. You can thank me later, with all that spare time you are set to soon have.

If you're still not convinced about this whole pump thing, let me lay out the top three reasons why they're so great:

Hygiene

From dipping your fingers into tubs to opening and closing lids, bacteria and dirt from your hands can get everywhere, which isn't always good news for your beauty products. Pumps allow hygienic application, given that they barely touch your hands, and you are not having direct contact with the rest of the product.

Quantity

The most annoying thing about buying expensive beauty products is all the waste that can take place. With things like shampoos and shower gels, you can lose nearly as much product down the sinkhole as you put on your face. Pumps provide the perfect quantity of product every time so you can make your money's worth.

Laziness

As mentioned, pumps are perfect for the lazy among us. Unscrewing lids can be time-consuming, fiddly, and just a faff in general. Pumps on the other hand? A total breeze.

The only thing worth noting is that many pumps are non-recyclable, which is of course a huge downside to using them. However, if you be sure to unscrew and remove them, you can throw them away separately to the bottle they are attached to, and recycle that. Equally, another great way to make them more sustainable is to keep them and re-use them in products that do not have pumps.

Here are my favourite products with pumps:

Ren Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash
£22
Cult Beauty
There's nothing worse than faff in the shower, so investing in things like shower gels, shampoos and conditioners with pumps is a seriously great idea. Trust me, it'll make things *so* much easier. This one by Ren has the most incredible scent that'll revive you on tired mornings.
Murad Prebiotic 4-In-1 MultiCleanser
£38
Murad
Having a pump on your cleanser not only makes things a lot easier when taking makeup off in the evenings, it is also far more hygienic.
Malin + Goetz Rum Body Lotion
£29
Cult Beauty
Is it just me, or is having to open and dip your hands into a big tub of body butter after a shower or bath the ULTIMATE inconvenience?! Give me a lotion with a pump any day. This one smells like pina coladas and has a super lightweight texture that absorbs like a dream.
Windle London Fortifying Treatment Shampoo
£20
Windle London
Shampoos with screw tops? NO! Honestly, they are a nightmare. Who wants to be fiddling around with that when you have water spraying all over you?! All shampoos and conditioners from Windle London come in pump form, making washing your hair a total breeze.
Nip+Fab Vitamin C Cleanser
£12.95
Boots
All skincare regimes benefit from skincare, so why not include it via a handy pump? This promises to protect skin from pollutants, and to leave skin looking fresh and glowy.
Omorovicza Balancing Moisturiser
£87
Cult Beauty
The last step of your skincare routine before you run out of the door should be easy and carefree; a pump allows that. This formula from Hungarian brand Omorovicza is ideal for combination skin that needs balancing.
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser
£33
Aesop
Aesop are the ultimate pro-pump brand. Most of their larger sized products feature a pump, including their hand washes, body creams, and my personal favourite: the Geranium Leaf shower gel.
Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser
£71
Cult Beauty
This oil based cleanser is absolutely perfect for removing makeup in the evenings as a first cleanse. One pump provides the perfect amount of product to take off a full face of makeup, making it as effort-free as possible.
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Moisturising Conditioner
£4.96
Beauty Pie
Pair your Windle shampoo with this amazing conditioner from Beauty Pie's new haircare range. Hair is left feeling super soft and silky, and looks shiny AF.