Right now in beauty, there has been plenty to get excited about. As the seasons will start to change in the coming weeks, so will the beauty buys and choices we make. This set of new beauty launches, from makeup to hair and fragrance, will help inform your new season beauty decisions with ease.

There is plenty of new makeup options out right now, perhaps more than there have been in a good while. I am most excited about the upcoming Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette, which is designed in collaboration with American YouTuber and beauty icon Jackie Aina. The shades are absolutely incredible (especially the shimmers), and as with all ABH eyeshadows, the textures are seriously impressive. More on that later...

Also out in makeup is a new super fine eyebrow pen by Hourglass, which will make your dream brows more of a reality. Then there's a gorgeous, universally flattering cream blush shade by Westman Atelier, as well as a new range named Kosas I am super excited about.

This week is rather exciting when it comes to fragrance, too. Jo Malone's eponymous brand Jo Loves has brought out its anniversary perfume, to celebrate Malone's 25 years in creating scent, while Narciso Rodriquez is providing brilliant solutions to our travelling with perfume woes.

Last up is a new hair product that will help anyone who feels their hair is looking a little dull and lifeless. Keep reading to find out more.