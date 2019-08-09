Bustle

7 New Hair, Make Up, & Fragrance Launches, Including Jo Loves' Anniversary Perfume

By Rebecca Fearn

Right now in beauty, there has been plenty to get excited about. As the seasons will start to change in the coming weeks, so will the beauty buys and choices we make. This set of new beauty launches, from makeup to hair and fragrance, will help inform your new season beauty decisions with ease.

There is plenty of new makeup options out right now, perhaps more than there have been in a good while. I am most excited about the upcoming Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette, which is designed in collaboration with American YouTuber and beauty icon Jackie Aina. The shades are absolutely incredible (especially the shimmers), and as with all ABH eyeshadows, the textures are seriously impressive. More on that later...

Also out in makeup is a new super fine eyebrow pen by Hourglass, which will make your dream brows more of a reality. Then there's a gorgeous, universally flattering cream blush shade by Westman Atelier, as well as a new range named Kosas I am super excited about.

This week is rather exciting when it comes to fragrance, too. Jo Malone's eponymous brand Jo Loves has brought out its anniversary perfume, to celebrate Malone's 25 years in creating scent, while Narciso Rodriquez is providing brilliant solutions to our travelling with perfume woes.

Last up is a new hair product that will help anyone who feels their hair is looking a little dull and lifeless. Keep reading to find out more.

Jackie Aina x Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette
£46
|
Selfridges
Made in collaboration with American Youtuber and beauty icon Jackie Aina, Anastasia Beverly Hills' new palette contains 14 standout shades for day time and night time wear. There are some amazing shimmers in there, particularly the shade 'Zamn,' which I will be wearing all August long.
Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil
£26
|
Selfridges
Getting your dream brows can be hard and seem like it requires a lot of expert skill. However, a product like Hourglass' can actually make the whole process a lot easier, thanks to its super fine nib that allows for precise, light-handed application. Coming in nine shades, this is the new brow product to get excited about.
Color WOW Dream Filter Treatment
£24
|
LookFantastic
Sometimes a product comes along that makes you wonder why no one had ever invented it before. This clever pre-shampoo spray treatment helps to filter out minerals that build up in your hair over time, specifically from hard water and city life. These minerals can slowly alter the colour and tint of your hair, meaning a treatment like this can bring back your locks to their OG colour and healthy shine.
Jo Loves Rose Petal 25
£70
|
Jo Loves
Jo Malone has created this gorgeous scent to celebrate her 25 years making fragrance. The perfume icon certainly has a lot to be proud of, having been at the helm of two major brands, and having written a successful autobiography. Her latest addition is perfect for rose lovers, and is potent without being too heavy.
Kosas Tinted Face Oil
£40
|
Cult Beauty
New range Kosas is designed by an LA makeup artist who is passionate about brilliant shade ranges as well as botanical-rich formulas. The most exciting product in the line is the Tinted Face Oil, which acts as a hybrid foundation and hydrating skin elixir. It's worth trying just for the unique formulation.
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks In Couchette
£46
|
Net-A-Porter
Gucci Westman's makeup line has caused a huge buzz in beauty, and her latest launch is one of her best yet. A universally flattering cheek shade, Couchette offers a warm glow for the transitional summer-autumn seasons. Out 12 August, it is the chicest blush you could get your hands on right now.
Narciso Poudrée Miniature Size Eau de Parfum
£29
|
Debenhams
Taking fragrance on the go with you is an age old beauty conundrum. Luckily, Narciso Rodriquez has helped us to solve this one, by bringing out these cute (yet still well sized) smaller versions of their bestsellers. This powdery scent is warm, feminine and delicious.