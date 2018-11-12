Now that pumpkin pie and roasted turkey is on the horizon, so are the biggest sales of the year. And while you might have a mile long list of people you need to get gifts for, there's always a little extra room to treat yourself, which is why you need to know all the best Black Friday clothing deals happening in 2018.

It's the one time of the year where all your favorite stores are committed to slashing their prices en masse and offering up once-a-year-deals, letting you nab those items you have been daydreaming about at a fraction of the price. With winter comes a new slew of trends and a parade of upgraded essentials, where you can get that faux-fur green coat at 25 percent off or treat yourself to a new velvet suit at a buy-one-get-one-free event. It's just good economics.

But it's hard to draft a battle plan of the big day if you don't know what kind of stores are having what kind of deals. In theory, you can hop onto their site over the next few weeks and start slowly building up your wishlist and shopping cart, and then strike with precision when Nov. 22 comes. And seeing how many stores are starting their Black Friday sales even before Thanksgiving hits, it's good to be in the know before the big day. So in an effort to help you get the most amount of savings possible, ahead are all the best Black Friday clothing deals happening in 2018.

1. New York & Company

Black Friday is Nov. 23, but New York & Co. is offering deals much sooner than that. Running from Nov. 15 - Nov. 20 everything will be 50 percent off, and beginning Nov. 21 everything will be on sale up to 75 percent off. And sales will get better as Black Friday approaches!

For the particular Black Friday deals, you can shop them all online starting at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving through 2 p.m. on Black Friday. You can look at the official catalog here.

2. Target

In-store, the Black Friday deals begin at 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving, and then doors open again at 7 a.m. on Fri., Nov. 23. Online the sales begin at 12 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 22.

Target also rolled out new app technology that will let shoppers “skip the line” and checkout with a Target team member from anywhere in the store, cutting down your wait time in cashier lines.

And there are a lot of clothing deals. Women's Fleece will start at $15 (down from $20,) Tech Touch Gloves will be $1 (down from $3,) sweaters will start at $10 (down from $20,) denim will start at $15 (down from $25,) and women's booties will start at $15 (down from $35.) You can shop the Black Friday ad here.

3. Old Navy

Old Navy has a lot going on before, during, and after Black Friday. Their Black Friday Pre-Party Sale runs from Nov. 15- Nov. 20, giving you 40 percent off your entire purchase in-stores and online.

The Black Friday Now Sale runs from Nov. 21 - Nov. 23, and will offer you 50 percent off your entire purchase both in-stores and online

The Cozy Socks One Dolla Holla sale starts Nov. 23 and will let you buy $1 Cozy Socks, which are normally $5 per pair. You can only get them in-store, though.

Old Navy cardmembers will also receive early access to the Black Friday Sale with 50 percent off their purchase from Thurs., Nov. 15 to Sun., Nov. 18, when using their Old Navy credit card.

The store hours are as follows: On Wed., Nov. 21, stores will be open from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, stores will open at 3 p.m. and stay open through the night, and on Black Friday, Nov. 23, doors will stay open until 10 p.m..

4. Ban.do

From Nov. 22- Nov. 27, you will receive 30 percent off sitewide, (excluding Iconery,) with code THIRTYOFF.

5. Express

If you text "Friday" to 397-737, new SMS subscribers will receive 15 percent off and a $5 instant reward bonus on their Black Friday purchase.

6. Wildfang

Wildfang will offer 20 percent off site wide on Black Friday, and 30 percent off on Cyber Monday (including the sales items.)

7. Valfre

On Black Friday weekend, Valfre will offer a flat 30 percent off, and on Cyber Monday there will be 40 percent off the entire site.

8. Kohls

From Nov. 19 - Nov. 23, for every $50 spent shoppers will receive $15 in Kohl’s Cash. You can also take an extra 15% off your purchase during that time window, and you can expect reductions like 50 percent off all matching family pajama collections, and 50-60 percent off cold weather accessories.

In-store, the deals will begin Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. - 1 p.m.. Online, the deals will start at 12:01 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT.

9. Lord & Taylor

From Nov. 20 - Nov. 25, you can receive an extra 40 percent off clearance items, 50 percent off select fragrances, and get deals like women's puffer jackets starting at $49.99. On Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, you will receive 25 percent off sitewide and free shipping.

10. Saks Off 5th

Black Friday deals will run from Nov. 20 - Nov. 26, and the first 250 customers at the store on Black Friday can enter to win up to $500 off with Mystery Money. You can expect deals like designer sunglasses, coats, boots, and already reduced designer apparel being 50 percent off, and 20 percent off beauty and fragrances.

Cyber Weekend will run from Nov. 26 - Dec. 1, where each day will have different sales. For example, on Nov. 26 you will find 50 percent off thousands of styles; Nov. 28 you will have 50 percent off on sweaters and sleepwear and 40 percent off boots, shoes, and bags; and Nov. 29 there will be 60 percent off faux fur.

11. ModCloth

From Nov. 23 - Nov. 25, you will get 30 percent off $100 and 40 percent off $200+, including sale items.

12. Draper James

From Nov. 21- Nov. 26, you will receive 25 percent off sitewide.

13. Lilly Pulitzer

From Nov. 22 - Nov. 23, you will receive an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer octagon frame with the purchase of $75 or more, and from Nov. 24- Nov. 25 you will receive an exclusive gift box full of Lilly Pulitzer products with the purchase of $200 or more.

14. Gymshark

The activewear brand loved by celebs like Jennifer Garner and Sienna Miller will have up to 70 percent off site wide from Nov. 19 - Nov. 27.

15. thredUP

The world’s largest online consignment store has some great deals for you come Black Friday. From Nov. 23- Nov. 26, new thredUP customers will receive 30 percent off their purchase with the code BIGSCORE. And if you sign up for thredUP, you will receive email-only mystery deals from Nov. 19 - Nov. 21.

16. Lucky Brand

On Black Friday you will receive 50 percent off the entire store, and on Cyber Monday you will receive up to 60 percent off the entire site.

17. Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant is offering 40 percent off storewide from Nov. 21 - Nov. 26, and it also has daily doorbuster deals. Then on Cyber Monday, you can buy three Cacique Panties and get three free, get all sweaters for $30, and get 50 percent off all boots.

18. TOMS

From Nov. 21 - Nov. 27, you can get 30 percent off the entire store, both online and in-store.

Start drafting that battle plan, because there are a ton of savings to be had!