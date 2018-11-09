Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here. These mega shopping days take place on Nov. 23 and Nov. 26, respectively. While both represent massive in-store and online shopping frenzies, wallet depletions, and rising credit card balances, there are lots of Black Friday and Cyber Monday accessories sales you can and should take advantage of.

These accessories sales will save you loads money while you pick out cute, wearable, and sometimes customizable necklaces, bracelets, hats, shoes, and more for your loved ones and those on your shopping list. Just because you are saving money doesn't mean you have to scrimp on quality or sacrifice a stylish gift.

In fact, quite the opposite is true. You can grab some really fashionable and thoughtful pieces from brands both big and small, well-known and up 'n' coming without breaking the bank or going deep into debt.

Seriously, though. These accessories sales are so good they will show the recipient that you put some careful time, consideration, and effort into the purchase. It won't feel rushed or careless. These sales follow the true spirit of holiday gifting.

Below are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday accessories deals, sales, and steals. Don't feel guilty if you end up picking up something for yourself while shopping for everyone else.

This list will be updated with new deals, so check back regularly.

1. New York & Company

New York & Company, which traffics in office-ready basics and rocks awesomely wearable and affordable capsule collections by Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union, is offering 50 percent off everything from Nov. 15 through Nov. 20. Beginning Nov. 21, everything is on sale up to 75 percent off. Sales get even better as Black Friday approaches. So you can grab some of the stylish work handbags, belts, earrings, ankle strap or croc pumps, and more at a serious steal.

2. Chico's

On Black Friday, Chico's will offer 40 percent off your entire online purchase and free shipping. All in-boutique purchases are also 40 percent off. On Cyber Monday, customers can enjoy 50 percent off their entire purchase and free shipping. This particular sale is online only. There are lots of chunky necklaces and bracelets, festooned with pearls, that you can peruse and purchase. It's a great sale for gifting someone you love with a timeless bauble.

3. TOMS

TOMS, which is known for its charitable endeavors and for providing a pair of shoes to those in need for every pair purchased from the brand, stays true to the spirit of the season. Shoes, eyewear, and bag purchases for men, women, and kids are accompanied by unique giving programs. Additionally, the brand is offering 30 percent off in-store and digital purchases starting Nov. 21 and running through Nov. 27. Happy sneaker shopping.

4. Puppies Make Me Happy

Puppies Make Me Happy crafts quirky men's and women's shirts, hats, and more. If you love puppies — and really, can you actually trust someone who doesnt?— the brand also sells customizable pieces for you and your dog. A portion of the proceeds from every purchase is donated to dog charities. For Black Friday, PMMH is offering 30 percent off every purchase. The brand is also celebrating "Gold Friday," where it will release a limited run of gold editions of its tees. You will be besieged by a cuteness overload while you shop for your dog-loving BFF, thanks to designs that declare the joy provided by a canine's existence.

5. Alex Woo

Jewelry designer Alex Woo is offering 20 percent EVERYTHING, including custom orders, from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26 via the brand's site. Shoppers can use the "THX20" code to enjoy these killer savings. The necklace-focused brand sells a variety of tiny, adorbs charms that you can personalize and make your own, along with super cool Disney and MLB collabs. Alex Woo even did a color-splashed collection with indie beauty brand Smith & Cult that's dope AF. There are bracelets, earrings, and rings, too. Say goodbye to boring, mass-produced jewelry that anyone can buy in favor of DNA-distinct pieces.

6. Dalmata Jewelry

If you want to support a small business and an artisan who makes totally 'Grammable and customizable jewelry that's Halsey-approved this holiday season, then you need to shop Dalmata's primo pieces. The delightfully naughty pieces are handmade by a 22-year-old, L.A.-based designer. Dalmata designs are as affordable as they are edgy — most of the layerable and spectacular statement necklaces hover around the $30 mark. You can pile on plenty of safety pin and skull designs during the brand's holiday sale. On Black Friday, Dalmata deals are as follows: Spend $50, save $10; Spend $75, save $15; Spend $150, save $25; Spend $200, save $50. Cyber Monday sees the brand offering a free Dalmata tote with orders over $50 and a free Dalmata chain tote with orders over $100.

More to come...