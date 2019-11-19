In the blink of an eye, it's November, it's cold outside, and the holidays are right around the corner. While you may not be a big fan of the lower temperatures and earlier sunset, there's still plenty of festive cheer to look forward to in the coming months. Black Friday 2019, for example, falls on Nov. 29 and will be filled with sales. And if you're in the market for a new phone, many major retailers are offering significant Black Friday discounts on smartphones.

This year, companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Target, Costco, Walmart, and Best Buy are running deals on their smartphone inventory that could save you hundreds of dollars. You can even choose whether you'd rather save the money in the form of a gift card, which you can use to continue Black Friday shopping, or collect the cash. If you don't feel like getting involved with the Black Friday chaos this year, many big retailers begin their sales day earlier and provide shipping options, too. Best Buy and Target, for example, provide customers with free shipping around the holiday time.

Keep scrolling for some major Black Friday phone deals that will keep you and your bank account smiling throughout the holiday season.

1. $600 Off Apple iPhone XS On Amazon Apple iPhone XS, 256GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) $1,299.99 $654.09 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to purchase a new iPhone, but don't want to dish out money for the newest model, this half-off iPhone XS is a great option. It's a pre-owned phone that Amazon suppliers tested and inspected for quality assurance, and it's compatible with most wireless carriers. The deal will last until supplies run out, so make sure to place your order sooner rather than later.

2. $260 Off Apple iPhone XR On Amazon Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) $749.99 $489 | Amazon See on Amazon For an even cheaper deal, you can order a refurbished and fully unlocked black iPhone XR on Amazon for $489. The seller also has the XR in blue, coral, yellow, red, and white available for purchase. The deal will run until supplies run out, so make sure to place your order for your new stylish accessory.

3. $200 Off Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, And Note 10+ Plus Free Wireless Earbuds From Microsoft Samsung Galaxy S10 $899.99 $699.99 | Microsoft See on Microsoft Beginning on Nov. 21 through Black Friday, you can save $200 when you buy one of the latest Samsung Galaxy phones from Microsoft. You'll also be gifted a pair of Samsung Galaxy wireless earbuds that are worth $129.99. It's like two gifts in one.

4. Get A Target Gift Card When You Purchase And Activate An Apple iPhone Or Samsung Galaxy Ribbon Box GiftCard $200 | Target See on Target When you buy an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, or XS Max over Black Friday weekend, you'll receive a $200 Target gift card. At an even greater value, you'll receive a $400 Target gift card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, or Note 10+. Looks like there's plenty of Target shopping in your future.

5. Get A $420 Costco Gift Card With Purchase And Activation Of The Galaxy Note 10+, S10, Or S10+ On AT&T Or Sprint Costco Shop Card $420 | Costco See on Costco Costco's Black Friday deals hit early and lucky for you, they include some pretty amazing savings. When you buy a Galaxy Note 10+, S10, or S10+ on Black Friday and activate it on AT&T or Sprint, you will receive a $420 Costco gift card. If you're a Verizon user, don't worry. You can also get over $400 deducted from the price of your new smartphone.

6. Get A Walmart Gift Card When You Activate A New Smartphone Plan Snoopy Sleigh Walmart Gift Card $300 | Walmart See on Walmart If you buy one of the new iPhones and activate a plan, you will receive $300 back in the form of a Walmart gift card. If you buy one of the new Samsung phones, you'll get a $450 Walmart gift card. That leaves you plenty of money to find other Black Friday steals at the retailer. This deal starts Nov. 27 and runs through Black Friday.

7. Save $300 When You Activate A New Smartphone At Best Buy Apple iPhone 11 $699.99 $399.99 | Best Buy When you buy one of the new iPhones or Samsung Galaxy phones at Best Buy and sign up for an installment plan, you'll receive a $300 discount on the device. The retailer is offering the same monetary reward for the same smartphone as Walmart. So, with two comparable deals, it's all about deciding whether you would prefer a Walmart gift card or additional cash in your pocket. Best Buy's sales typically begin in the late afternoon of Thanksgiving and go through Black Friday night.

8. $400 Off Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL At Best Buy Google - Pixel 3 - 64GB (Unlocked) - Just Black $799.99 $399.99 | Best Buy See on Best Buy If you purchase a Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL from Best Buy between now and Black Friday and activate a plan, you can save $400 off the phone's original price. With a professional-grade camera, water-resistant properties, and a long-lasting battery, this phone will allow you to easily create and share content over the holidays. If you can't make it over to Best Buy, Verizon is running the same deal on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

9. $700 Off iPhone 11 Pro At AT&T APPLE iPhone 11 Pro $999.99 $299.99 | AT&T See on AT&T When you trade in an iPhone 8 or any newer model, switch to an AT&T unlimited, and transfer your existing phone number throughout the holiday season, you can receive $700 off an iPhone 11 Pro. If you don't want to transfer your number, you can receive $500 off the phone's price. Verizon is also offering this deal.