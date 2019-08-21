In the world of film, the summer blockbuster has become something of a cinematic tradition. However, in our streaming-dominated era, the magic of the silver screen is always just a few clicks away, because platforms such as Netflix are home to some of the best blockbuster movies of all time. So, if you're hoping to spend the rest of your summer delving into some of Hollywood's finest flicks, here are the best blockbuster movies added to Netflix UK in August 2019.

Although nothing quite compares to the proper cinema experience, sometimes there's nothing better than cosying up for a movie night in the comfort of your own home. Subscribers of the streaming giant can expect to enjoy Netflix's impressive movie collection, which was only recently updated with a string of classics, including the Academy Award-winning 8 Mile, sci-fi thriller Bladerunner 2049, Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 masterpiece Psycho, and many more. So if you're struggling to decide on which film to enjoy during your next streaming session, you've hit the jackpot, because I've gone ahead and picked out the cream of the crop — and here are just some of the best blockbuster movies added to Netflix UK in the month of August. Happy streaming.

1. '8 Mile' Movieclips on YouTube The 2002 drama 8 Mile saw rap superstar Eminem transition into a critically-acclaimed Hollywood actor, and tells the story of aspiring hip-hop artist Jimmy Smith. The character, who is inspired by Eminem himself, dreams of making it out of Detroit's 8 Mile district in order to achieve his dreams of stardom. You don't have to be a Marshall Mathers super fan to enjoy this box office smash, and the music isn't too bad either.

2. 'Ex Machina' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube British science-fiction flick Ex Machina follows the story of a programmer who is tasked with testing out new artificial intelligence in the form of an intelligent humanoid robot. The Alex Garland-directed film was released back in 2014, and boasts a cast that includes Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Star Wars actor, Oscar Isaac. A must watch for any sci-fi lovers out there.

3. 'Bladerunner 2049' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Bladerunner 2049 is the follow-up to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, and sees Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard. Joining Ford this time around is Academy Award-nominee Ryan Gosling as K, who uncovers a secret which threatens to disrupt the course of civilisation 30 years after the events of the original film.

4. 'Psycho' Damontager on YouTube Alfred Hitchock's Psycho is considered by many to be his pièce de résistance, and the classic horror has arrived on Netflix just in time for summer. The movie centres around Marion Crane's visit to a secluded motel, where she has a murderous run-in with its owner, Norman Bates. Psycho birthed one of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history, which is reason enough to add this flick to your must-watch list.

5. 'Wild' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The biographical drama Wild sees Reese Witherspoon star as the recently divorced Cheryl Strayed, who following her mother's death, decides to hike alone across the Pacific Crest Trail — despite her lack of hiking experience. The film is based on the 2012 memoir, Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, and enjoyed both critical and box office success upon its 2014 release.