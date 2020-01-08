Some of the greatest stories from the world of film and television have originated from the page, and judging by what lies ahead in 2020, we have plenty of brilliant book adaptations to look forward to. Major movie franchises such as Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, and gripping TV releases including His Dark Materials and The Handmaid’s Tale, were all inspired by their original novels — many of which are some of the best-selling of all time. So, here are the best book adaptations coming to film and TV in 2020, because it's imperative to know which releases to invest your time in throughout the coming year.

Over the next 12 months, movie-buffs and telly fans have a lot to be excited about, and some truly gripping adaptations lie in store. Classic tales such as Frances Hodgson Burnett's The Secret Garden, and award-winning stories including Eleanor Catton’s The Luminaries, are poised to dominate the 2020 film and TV landscape — and with such a wide-range of options out there, I'm here to nudge you in the right direction of this year's greatest on-screen adaptations. Enjoy.

1. 'Normal People' BBC Sally Rooney's critically-acclaimed novel Normal People is set to arrive on BBC Three later in 2020, and the complex story of two young lovers will be played out in this small-screen adaptation. Described by the BBC as "honest, smart and intoxicating," the series is brought to us by the Academy Award-nominated Lenny Abrahamson, and stars Cold Feet's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Irish theatre actor Paul Mescal as the leads. With creative talent this strong, Normal People is sure to be well worth a watch.

2. 'The North Water' BBC Set in the mid-1800s, The North Water follows the story of a whaling expedition to the Arctic. The four-part BBC drama, which is based on Ian McGuire's novel of the same name, is expected to debut sometime this year — and will include some very familiar faces, such as Phone Booth star Colin Farrell and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham.

3. 'The Luminaries' BBC BBC Two's The Luminaries is adapted from Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and is headlined by Casino Royale’s Eva Green, who portrays a gutsy young adventurer in search of a new life. This "epic story of love, murder, and revenge" arrives on BBC Two this year, and will be a nice addition to the channel's already top-notch library of TV drama.

4. 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' ONE Media on YouTube The first chapter of Jenny Han’s novel trilogy debuted on Netflix back in 2018, and fans of the book adaptation are in luck, because the second in the series arrives on the streaming platform in 2020. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will debut just in time for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 12, and centres around Lara Jean’s relationship with Peter Kavinsky and a new love rival. I can't wait.

5. 'Artemis Fowl' YouTube The first two books of the Artemis Fowl fantasy series will be spectacularly retold in Disney's latest big screen adaptation. Kenneth Branagh's reimagining of this much-loved tale is set to hit cinemas in the summer of 2020, and will tell the story of a child genius who finds himself caught up in a battle against a powerful race of hidden fairies — who might be responsible for the disappearance of his father.

6. 'The Woman In The Window' 20th Century Fox on YouTube In her latest project, Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams portrays a reclusive alcoholic, who spends her waking hours spying on her neighbours — which leads to an unexpected turn of events. The Woman in the Window is adapted from AJ Finn's best-selling novel of the same name, and the psychological thriller expected to be released in cinemas later in 2020.