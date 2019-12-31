As 2019 draws to a close, many will begin to look back on some of the highlights from the past 12 months, whether it be in our personal lives, in music, or indeed, television. In the last year, audiences have been treated to some brilliant dramas, including the BBC's World on Fire, reality TV spin-offs such as The X Factor Celebrity, and much, much more — and if you're eager to find out which shows are likely to dominate the coming year, here are the UK TV shows we're most excited about in 2020.

Judging by what's in the pipeline, it looks as if 2020 is going to be yet another fantastic year for UK telly, and the new decade is set to kick off with a bang upon the arrival of BBC One's Dracula and the returning sci-fi epic, Doctor Who. Elsewhere, TV fans can look forward to some of the nation's favourite returning shows, including ITV2's Love Island, which will arrive back on our screens for not one, but two sun-kissed seasons in the new year.

So, to highlight the very best of whats in store, here are 10 of the most hotly-anticipated shows in what promises to be a jam-packed year for British television.

1. 'The North Water' BBC The upcoming BBC drama The North Water has been in the works for quite some time now, and finally looks set to debut in 2020. According to the Radio Times, the four-part series is set in the late 1850s, and follows the antics of a whaling expedition to the Arctic. The cast is led by irishman Colin Farrell and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham, and with a cast this strong, you won't want to miss a second of this BBC adaptation.

2. 'Glass Houses' Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French is set to portray a nosy village gossip in ITV's upcoming Glass Houses. As The Sun reports, the series is set within a picturesque coastal town with a tight-knit community, however, a radio interview given by the local busybody leads to a series of unexpected events.

3. 'Dracula' BBC on YouTube Brought to us from the creators of Sherlock, the BBC/Netflix adaptation of Dracula is poised to kick off a fantastic year of British drama. As the Radio Times reports, the three-part series, which will make its highly-anticipated debut on New Year's Day, is based on Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel, and Danish actor Claes Band will appear as the infamous blood-sucking vampire.

4. 'The Luminaries' BBC Adapted from Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries, this BBC Two drama is described as "an epic story of love, murder and revenge." The series, which stars the likes of Casino Royale’s Eva Green, follows the story of a defiant young adventurer, who travels from Britain to New Zealand in order to start a new life.

5. 'Doctor Who' BBC After Jodie Whittaker's triumphant Doctor Who debut, the iconic sci-fi series is back for its 13th season. With Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill in tow, the Time Lord will return to our screens in January 2020, and in addition to some thrilling new tales, audiences can also look forward to an exciting lineup of guest stars.

6. 'Winter Love Island' News that ITV2's Love Island would be carrying out its first ever winter edition was welcomed with open arms by fans of the reality phenomenon. The series will this time take place in a South African villa, and in addition to a brand new location, viewers are also set to welcome a brand new host in the form of Laura Whitmore.

7. 'Succession' Sky Atlantic Following a shocking plot-twist at the end of series two, Succession is returning for another run on Sky Atlantic, and according to the Radio Times, audiences can look forward to yet more twists, turns, and back-stabbing from the Roy family.

8. 'The Masked Singer' ITV Move over X Factor, there's a new singing-competition show in town. Yes, ITV's The Masked Singer will arrive on UK shores in the new year, and based on the popular South Korean format, a bunch of unnamed celebrities are about to take the stage in a bizarre range of disguises — with the aim of keeping their true identity under-wraps.

9. 'Normal People' BBC The television adaptation of Sally Rooney's critically-acclaimed novel Normal People is set to debut on BBC Three in the new year. Based within a small Irish town, the drama will follow the complicated love story of Marianne and Connell throughout some of the most poignant moments of their lives. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal lead the cast of this "honest, smart and intoxicating" new series, which is directed by the Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson.