J.R.R. Tolkein or George R.R. Martin didn't just write books, they created entire universes that easily rivalled the diversity and complexity of our own. And they're arguably much more fun to get lost in. Aside from all the sex and violence — two obvious draws to any fantasy series — it's the characters and the landscapes of in Lord Of The Rings and Game Of Thrones that have enthralled millions of readers for years. That's why, if you've rinsed both series for all they're worth, then you might wanna check out the best books like Game Of Thrones & Lord Of The Rings.

With HBO currently airing Game Of Thrones' final series, the TV show is literally all fans can think (or talk) about right now. But there is also that worrying thought at the back of your mind: just what am I going to do with myself when this is all over? Well, picking up another all-consuming fantasy series might be a place to start. While these novels won't be entirely the same as Game Of Thrones or Lord Of The Rings (none of these authors have double initials in their name, for one), they'll at least provide the rebound you need to get over the end of Game of Thrones season eight.

1. 'Malazan Book of the Fallen' by Steven Erikson Steven Erikson's Malazan Book of the Fallen series draws on its author's extensive knowledge of archaeology and anthropology to produce an incredibly graphic setting with fully fleshed-out inhabitants. It's as psychologically searing as it is just plain fun, and it has all the grizzly battle scenes to boot. You have 10 books to get lost in here, which'll at least get you through the year after Game of Thrones' finale.

2. 'Dune' by Frank Herbert If you want the kind of detail that LoTR and GoT gives you, then Frank Herbert's Dune might be the one for you. In 2015, the Guardian argued that Dune is a "science fiction novel which helped change the world," and that the likes of Star Wars wouldn't exist without it. Set in the inhospitable desert of Arrakis (colloquially known as 'the Dune'), this novel sees the world (the author's fantasy world, that is) thrown into disarray when a drug that increases life spans is discovered and a battle for the its life-giving power ensues. This really is a story for the ages.

3. 'Earthsea' by Ursula K. Le Guin Earthsea has it all. Dragons, magic, wizards, as well as politics, commerce, and other human stuff — and it all comes wrapped up inside a fully realised world. In a series made up of six titles, Earthsea follows Ged, who was once the most powerful wizard in the land, but, in his quest for knowledge, he set loose a dark demon into the world. These six books tell the story of Ged's attempt to restore the world back to its natural order.

4. 'The Name of the Wind' by Patrick Rothfuss This one — thank goodness — has got wizards, too. But unlike much of the fantasy genre, this one's told in the first person by Kvothe, the man who feels he's destined to become the world's most powerful wizard. The Name of the Wind follows Kvothe on his series of escapades towards that goal, including his stint as a fugitive, and his bid to get into the world's best school for wizards. And, no, it's not Hogwarts.