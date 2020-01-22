The Best Books Of 2020 — If You Read Anything This Year, Make It One Of These Books

Want to spice up your TBR with the best books of 2020 so far? You're in luck, because Bustle has put together an ongoing list of the finest books the year has to offer below. Whether you're looking for your next great read, or making sure you haven't missed a sleeper hit, this is your one-stop shop for great books in 2020.

We're all still reeling from last year's great releases, but 2020 has already made a splash for readers everywhere, and it still has more in store for you! Loads of fantastic titles were released in January alone, and the reading just gets better with each passing month.

The books on the list below come from all corners of publishing. We've got books in translation, debut novels, long-awaited releases, YA and genre fiction, memoirs, and new works of nonfiction — and we're just getting started. No matter what kind of books tickle your personal fancy, you'll find plenty to choose from here. Don't restrict yourself to your reading comfort zone, though, because half the fun's in finding something new.

Check out the best books of 2020 so far below, and be sure to share your favorite titles of the year with us on Twitter!

Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis by Ada Calhoun (Jan. 7)

Ada Calhoun's Why We Can't Sleep began as a search for answers about why she and the other Gen-Xer ladies she knew were mentally and physically exhausted in middle age. The result is this new book, which fills a critical gap on women and aging.

Click here to buy.

F*ck Your Diet and Other Things My Thighs Tell Me by Chloé Hilliard (Jan. 7)

An irreverent essay collection about diet culture and the author's personal relationship with her body, Chloé Hilliard's F*ck Your Diet is essential reading for anyone who knows — or needs to learn — that there's more to life than losing weight.

Click here to buy.

Long Bright River by Liz Moore (Jan. 7)

A timely thriller set in the midst of the opioid epidemic, Long Bright River follows Mickey, a Philadelphia cop, as she investigates two, potentially connected cases — a series of local homicides and the disappearance of her sister, Kacey, who sleeps rough and lives with substance addiction.

Click here to buy.

Topics of Conversation by Miranda Popkey (Jan. 7)

A slim debut novel perfect for fans of Sally Rooney's Normal People, Miranda Popkey's Topics of Conversation follows an unnamed narrator as she moves through two decades of her life, having conversations with other women about the ways in which we create and become ourselves.

Click here to buy.

Creatures by Crissy Van Meter (Jan. 7)

As she prepares for her upcoming wedding, three things happen to shake up Evangeline's carefully constructed hermitage of a life — her fiancé disappears, seemingly lost at sea; her estranged mother shows up on her doorstep; and a beached whale dies, permeating the area with the stench of decay. These events force Evie to confront the realities of her upbringing and all of the life choices that led her to now.

Click here to buy.

Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick: Stories from the Harlem Renaissance by Zora Neale Hurston (Jan. 14)

This collection unearths eight forgotten stories from Their Eyes Were Watching God author Zora Neale Hurston's body of early work, begun during her time at Barnard College in the mid-1920s.

Click here to buy.

Little Gods by Meng Jin (Jan. 14)

Recently orphaned at 17 years old, Liya is tasked with delivering her late mother's ashes to China. As Liya sorts through her memories of Su Lan, two other people who knew her — Zhu Wen, who spoke with her just before she left for the U.S. when Liya was an infant, and Liya's father, Yongzong — offer their own stories of the woman whose death and memory drive Meng Jin's debut novel.

Click here to buy.

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener (Jan. 14)

In her debut memoir, New Yorker tech culture writer Anna Wiener examines her time working at startups on both coasts at the height of the tech bubble. Uncanny Valley offers an insider's take on Silicon Valley and New York at the brink of collapse.

Click here to buy.

A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende (Jan. 21)

Isabel Allende's new novel, The Long Petal of the Sea, follows a young couple thrown together by circumstance in the wake of Franco's coup. Army doctor Victor marries Roser, the widowed mother of his brother's child, not out of any kind of affection, but as a necessity in their flight from Europe to Chile — a journey facilitated by Pablo Neruda. But as the two of them make the perilous journey toward building a life together, something like love begins to bloom.

Click here to buy.

The Resisters by Gish Jen (Feb. 4)

A near-future novel set in what was formerly the U.S., Gish Jen's The Resisters centers on a lower-class family whose daughter's preternatural abilities make her a hot commodity in the upcoming Olympics. At turns funny and frightening, this is a novel to watch for in 2020.

Click here to buy.

Brother & Sister by Diane Keaton (Feb. 4)

Acclaimed actress Diane Keaton examines her relationship with her younger brother, Randy Hall, and the disparate paths of their lives in this new memoir. Combining Keaton's words with Hall's art and poetry, Brother & Sister is a deeply moving story of family bonds and affections.

Click here to buy.

Weather by Jenny Offill (Feb. 11)

From Dept. of Speculation author Jenny Offill comes this new novel about a degree-less librarian who moonlights as a fake psychiatrist. Living an unconventional life already, Lizzie takes a side gig answering fan mail for her former mentor's podcast. As her family begins to crumble under the weight of various pressures, however, Lizzie starts to realize that she can't do everything for everyone.

Click here to buy.

This post will be updated throughout 2020...