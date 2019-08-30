Switching to a cleaner beauty routine can seem like a daunting task, especially if you’ve been using the same trusted beauty products for years. But natural beauty brands have seriously stepped up their game lately, and many of them are available at a fairly reasonable price. So if you’re looking for cleaner makeup options, from mascaras to foundations to lipsticks, look no further: I’ve rounded up the best budget organic makeup products.

Unlike organic food products that are considered USDA-certified food, when it comes to beauty products, the FDA doesn’t have any official definition for the term “organic." And the same goes for “natural" beauty products. As cosmetic chemist Ginger King told Allure, “There is no real definition of 'natural' in the U.S. beauty industry.” That means that companies can use it to market their products whether they truly deserve the label or not.

Still, it is possible to find clean, mostly natural, and completely non-toxic makeup, even if you're shopping on a budget. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) launched its Skin Deep Cosmetics database back in 2004, and rates the safety of individual cosmetic products from one to 10, with one being the safest. The EWG’s staff scientists compare the ingredients on personal care product labels and websites to information in nearly 60 toxicity and regulatory databases, so it's a great resource for checking if the product you're interested is as pure as it says it is.

There's also always the option to look for the EWG-verified stamp. If you see a EWG-verified product, it means it's free of all chemical ingredients of concern.

As for the products featured below, all of them are either EWG verified or have earned a safety rating of one or two from the EWG. Plus, all of the selections featured below are $20 or less, with some even costing less than $10.

2. The Best Organic Mascara Physicians Formula Organic Wear Natural Origin Mascara $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Seventy percent of the ingredients used to formulate Physicians Formula Organic Wear Mascara are the products of organic farming, and this pick is completely free of harsh chemicals, synthetic preservatives, fibers, dyes, and parabens. This mascara also promises to provide major lash-boosting for added length, volume, and definition. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and safe for contact lens wearers. The EWG gave this pick a 1-rating for safety, and this mascara boasts a 4-star rating on Amazon. What fans are saying: “I have very sensitive eyes and other mascaras irritate my eyes and make my already brittle lashes hard. This mascara actually nourishes lashes, keeps them soft, and is easy to remove with makeup wipes. It’s all I wear now.”

3. The Best Natural Foundation Mineral Fusion Liquid Foundation, Warm 1 $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Mineral Fusion Liquid Foundation promises luxurious, full-coverage in eight different shades, and it’s formulated with natural mineral UV protection, plus gentle, natural ingredients — like licorice root, aloe vera, and lavender. It also contains natural anti-aging ingredients, such as antioxidant-rich green tea, pomegranate, and vitamin C — plus elasticity-promoting peptides to help firm skin. Additionally, this foundation is gluten-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, talc-free, hypoallergenic, and free of artificial colors. This pick is EWG verified, meaning it avoids all of the EWG’s ingredients of concern, while maintaining full transparency and good manufacturing practices. What fans are saying: “The color is perfect and the product glides on smoothly. You do not need a whole lot to even out the color on your face. I love products that the EWG test and verify. This foundation is my favorite.”

4. The Best Natural Powder Honest Beauty Invisible Blurring Loose Powder $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Honest Beauty Invisible Blurring Loose Powder promises to help blur, mattify, and set makeup with a cake-free, crease-free formula that blends invisibly into a range of skin tones. This setting powder is made without parabens, talc, silicones, paraffins, mineral oils, or synthetic fragrances, and it’s dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic. The EWG gave this pick a 1-rating for safety, and Amazon shoppers give this product a solid 4.2-star rating. What fans are saying: “I like this loose powder by Honest Beauty. It covers well, and it's paraben and fragrance free. I did not have any skin sensitivities or breakouts using this powder. One thing I like about this brand is that they don't test on animals. That's important to me, and I look for brands that are cruelty-free … This is a product I would purchase again.”

5. The Best Natural Eyeliner W3LL PEOPLE Hypnotist Eye Pencil $18 | Amazon See on Amazon W3LL PEOPLE Hypnotist Eye Pencil glides on smoothly, and is formulated with natural, non-GMO ingredients, like vegetable oils and jojoba seed oil. It’s also gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan — and it comes in four colors: black, brown, pro purple, and pro blue. This pick is EWG verified and Amazon shoppers give this eyeliner a respectable 3.6-star rating. What fans are saying: “For a non-toxic, USA-made product this is amazing. It stays on all day, which is rare, in my opinion, with chemical-free eyeliner. It also goes on easily. A lot of non-toxic eyeliners are difficult to apply. You need to warm them up before they are soft enough to work. Not with this. It goes right on like butter. This is my second one. The other lasted me about six months of almost daily use.”

6. The Best Natural Eyeshadow HAN Skincare Cosmetics All Natural Eyeshadow (Charming) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon HAN Skincare Cosmetics All Natural Eyeshadows are made with rice powder instead of talc, and they’re formulated with moisturizing argan oil and antioxidant ingredients, such as superfruits, vitamins, tea extracts, and plant pigments. This pick’s EWG rating falls between one and two, making it a verified low-hazard beauty product. Additionally, HAN is a Leaping Bunny approved brand, meaning these eyeshadows are certified cruelty-free. They come in nine different shades, and Amazon shoppers give them a 3.9-star rating. What fans are saying: “I just recently started to go green and toxic-free with my skin care and makeup. I actually received the plum color in a monthly vegan box, and I fell in love. Bigger than Mac shadows and free of toxins. It blends so smoothly and very pigmented.”

8. The Best Natural Blush Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush promises luxurious, buildable, and blendable color in four shades. This blush is also formulated without talc, phthalates, petroleum, parabens, silicones, mineral oil, or synthetic fragrances. It’s dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic, and the EWG gave this pick a 2-rating for safety. Amazon shoppers give it 4.1 stars. What fans are saying: “Highly recommended. Blends well, buildable color, natural looking, and doesn't 'sit' on the skin. It kind of melts in and truly looks like a natural flush.”