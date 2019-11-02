Crisp winter evenings can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming, and the arrival of this joyful season gives us the perfect excuse to indulge in some of our favourite festive flicks. Thankfully, when it comes to Christmas, Netflix have got us covered, as the platform boats some of the greatest holiday films of all time. So, to help you prepare for the festive season, I've picked out the best Christmas movies on Netflix UK for 2019, and judging by what's currently on offer, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Subscribers of the streaming platform can look forward to some of the best-loved Christmas flicks and a varied selection of Netflix originals, including the hilarious reimagining of a Dr. Seuss classic, an animated British spectacular, a romantic royal tale, and many more — all of which are sure to get you in the Christmassy spirit.

However, with such an impressive amount of choice, deciding on what to actually watch does not come without difficulty, and the last thing you need during the most wonderful time of the year is the headache of a streaming squabble. Therefore, this Netflix rundown aims to highlight the platform's very best Christmas offerings, and your next streaming marathon just got a whole lot more festive.

1. 'Christmas With The Kranks'

This 2004 U.S. comedy stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen as Nora and Luther Krank, who decide to skip the entire Christmas season whilst their daughter is away. However, a last minute schedule change means Christmas is very much back on, and the couple set out on a race against the clock in order to pull it off.

2. 'The Grinch'

This classic Dr Seuss adaptation stars Jim Carrey as the menacing Grinch, who's hatred for all things Christmas inspires a wicked plan to steal the festive season away from the town of Whoville. However, one of the town's youngest residents hopes to change the Grinch's outlook before it's too late.

3. 'Arthur Christmas'

This 2011 animated spectacular follows the story of Father Christmas' son Arthur Claus, who is forced to take on an ultra-important festive mission after Santa's high-tech sleigh fails to deliver all of its presents.

4. 'Jack Frost'

The emotional Jack Frost centres around a father who is awarded another chance at family life after being reincarnated as a jolly snowman following his tragic death in a car accident.

5. 'Nativity!'

For many, the annual Christmas nativity play was a staple of our primary school experience, and this 2009 comedy perfectly captures this iconic xmas tradition. Starring Martin Freeman, Nativity! follows the story of schoolteacher Paul, who falsely promises that his nativity play will be turned into its very own movie — and as expected, hilarity ensues.

6. 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding'

Netflix's own A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding brilliantly combines our favourite royal tradition with the festive season, and follows Richard and Amber as they return to Aldovia to prepare for their upcoming nuptials.