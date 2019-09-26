The Christmas season is nearly upon us, and, to me, that means one thing: Christmas markets! Visiting a Christmas market is such a glorious way to spend your time, and is sure to get you in the festive mood. They're also a great reason to visit another city you've never been to before, and to have a little city break in November or December. Interestingly, many markets actually start way earlier than you would initially think, meaning many are just right round the corner. So when do 2019 Christmas markets start in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

First up, it's worth mentioning that most major cities in the UK now have some kind of festive market on offer, but there are some that are best known and most popular. The traditional markets at Bath and Oxford, for example, are yearly favourites. Birmingham's huge German market is the biggest outside of Germany and Austria, and is therefore known as being a foodie heaven. Then there's less traditional, more modern affairs like Winter Wonderland in London.

In short, there really is something for everyone. I've picked out the eight most visit-worthy for 2019, and listed why they're worth a try and when exactly they are running from and to. You're welcome!

Oxford When is it? December 5 to December 21 What to expect: Running on the historic Broad Street, Oxford's Christmas Market is around during the peak Christmas festive cheer period. You can expect choirs, mulled wine, and cute-as-a-button handmade gifts. Find out more here

Bath Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images When is it? November 28 to December 15 What to expect: With over 200 stalls selling food, jewellery, gifts, and so much more, Bath is an excellent choice for size alone. The atmosphere is always super Christmassy, and everything is majorly Instagrammable! Find out more here

Newcastle When is it? November 16 to December 16 What to expect: From pretty handmade jewellery to knitted goods that'll keep you warm over the winter, there is plenty to be purchased at Newcastle. My pick would be the range of locally brewed beers. And if you go on 5 December, you'll be there to see the farmers' market incorporated too, meaning plenty of fresh produce for your Christmas dinners. Find out more here

Manchester When is it? November 9 to December 22 What to expect: Manchester's Christmas market spans across nine different locations in the city, and boasts an impressive 300 stalls. It's a foodie's heaven, with plenty of delicious options from all cuisines. Find out more here

London Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images When is it? November 21, 2019, to January 5, 2020 What to expect: While there are a number of smaller Christmas markets across the city, arguably the best known these days is Winter Wonderland, which hosts a variety of rides and other attractions as well as stalls. It spans the period between November and January, meaning it has one of the longest stints. Find out more here

Glasgow When is it? November 9 to December 23 What to expect: There are two locations in Glasgow this year, with the first in St. Enoch Square (dates above), and the second in George Square (November 25 to December 31, excluding Christmas Day). With around 50 traders at each, there's plenty to do, see, and eat and these popular markets. Find out more here

Leeds When is it? November 8 to December 22 What to expect: Based in Millennium Square, Leeds' market is a traditional winter village come alive. The highlight surely has to be the German delicacies, which include schnitzels, goulash, stollen, and gingerbread. Find out more here