It's pretty funny how your skin can change over time. When you're young, you're hit with a hormonal whirlwind of breakouts, redness, and irritation; then, when you think you've overcome that, your skin starts developing fine lines, age spots, and an uneven tone. Along this journey, it helps to identify the best concealers for dark circles and breakouts — and ideally, stock up on formulas that do both.

On the bright side, there's a vast selection of amazing concealers on Walmart.com, so the chances of finding a product that suits your needs is pretty high. With that said, not all formulas are created equally, so it's important to use your resources (that's us!) before committing to a purchase. We've searched long and hard for the best concealers at Walmart.com for every skin type and concern to make life that much easier for you.

Whether you're looking for a formula that's lightweight, full-coverage, acne-fighting, or perfect for your undertone, Walmart.com has the concealer you need to get the complexion you want with minimal effort.

If You're Looking For A Wide Shade Range, This NYX Concealer Is For You

NYX Professional Makeup HD Photogenic Concealer Wand $3 Walmart This cult-favorite concealer is known for its performance, ultra-affordable price tag, and its wide range of shades, from alabaster to deep espresso. Shop Now

If You're Seeking a Tried-And-True Product, Here's One Of The Most Popular Concealers Of All Time

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer $8 Walmart Whether or not you're concerned about signs of aging, this best-selling formula is worth a try. With over 1,200 reviews, this creamy concealer promises full coverage while working reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. Shop Now

For Breakouts and Blemishes, Try This Concealer With Salicylic Acid

Neutrogena Skinclearing Blemish Concealer $5 Walmart Formulated with salicylic acid, this lightweight concealer disguises blemishes while treating them. Shop Now

To Combat Dark Under-Eye Circles, Try This Color-Correcting Concealer

NYX Professional Makeup Dark Circle Concealer $6 Walmart With subtle orange undertones, this dark-circle-fighting concealer neutralizes under-eye discoloration and hydrates the skin with coconut oil. Shop Now

This Multi-Purpose Concealer Doubles As An Eye Treatment

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Antioxidant Concealer $8 Walmart This concealer does so much more than your average makeup product: It depuffs and awakens with caffeine, nourishes the skin with antioxidants, and protects with anti-pollution and anti-blue-light ingredients. Shop Now

For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin, Try This Oil-Absorbing Concealer

Almay clear complexion oil free concealer $8 Walmart Intended to disguise and treat acne on oily skin types, this formula contains salicylic acid to eliminate unwanted breakouts, aloe and chamomile to soothe irritation, and a mineral complex to absorb excess oil. Shop Now

For Dry Skin And Puffy Eyes, This Rollerball Concealer Is A Must-Have

Flower D.B. Daily Brightening Undereye Cover Cream Concealer $8 Walmart If you're constantly on the go, this rollerball concealer makes touch-ups easy. Plus, this concealer is formulated with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate tired, dehydrated skin. Shop Now

For Serious Coverage And Insta-Ready Skin, Try L.A. Girl PRO Conceal

L.A. Girl PRO Conceal High-Definition Concealer $7 Walmart Available in a wide range of shades (and color-correcting tones), this high-definition, full-coverage concealer eliminates dark circles and uneven skin tone for a look that's totally natural. Shop Now

For Dry, Sensitive Skin, A Stick Concealer That Won't Ruin Your Handbag

COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Concealer $6 Walmart If you've got sensitive skin that errs on the dry side, this concealer promises to smoothe and hydrate. With ginseng, vitamin E, and chamomile, this stick glides easily over the skin, conditioning while it conceals. Shop Now

If You're Not Into Touch-Ups, This All-Day Formula Has Got You Covered

Maybelline New York Super Stay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector $4 Walmart What's better than a formula that works both now and later? This your-skin-but-better concealer disguises blemishes immediately and promises to reduce the appearance of dark circles, spots and imperfections in three weeks. Shop Now

