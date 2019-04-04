The Best Concealer For Dark Circles And Breakouts On Walmart.com
It's pretty funny how your skin can change over time. When you're young, you're hit with a hormonal whirlwind of breakouts, redness, and irritation; then, when you think you've overcome that, your skin starts developing fine lines, age spots, and an uneven tone. Along this journey, it helps to identify the best concealers for dark circles and breakouts — and ideally, stock up on formulas that do both.
On the bright side, there's a vast selection of amazing concealers on Walmart.com, so the chances of finding a product that suits your needs is pretty high. With that said, not all formulas are created equally, so it's important to use your resources (that's us!) before committing to a purchase. We've searched long and hard for the best concealers at Walmart.com for every skin type and concern to make life that much easier for you.
Whether you're looking for a formula that's lightweight, full-coverage, acne-fighting, or perfect for your undertone, Walmart.com has the concealer you need to get the complexion you want with minimal effort.
If You're Looking For A Wide Shade Range, This NYX Concealer Is For You
NYX Professional Makeup HD Photogenic Concealer Wand
$3
Walmart
This cult-favorite concealer is known for its performance, ultra-affordable price tag, and its wide range of shades, from alabaster to deep espresso.
If You're Seeking a Tried-And-True Product, Here's One Of The Most Popular Concealers Of All Time
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
$8
Walmart
Whether or not you're concerned about signs of aging, this best-selling formula is worth a try. With over 1,200 reviews, this creamy concealer promises full coverage while working reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles.
For Breakouts and Blemishes, Try This Concealer With Salicylic Acid
Neutrogena Skinclearing Blemish Concealer
$5
Walmart
Formulated with salicylic acid, this lightweight concealer disguises blemishes while treating them.
To Combat Dark Under-Eye Circles, Try This Color-Correcting Concealer
NYX Professional Makeup Dark Circle Concealer
$6
Walmart
With subtle orange undertones, this dark-circle-fighting concealer neutralizes under-eye discoloration and hydrates the skin with coconut oil.
This Multi-Purpose Concealer Doubles As An Eye Treatment
Revlon PhotoReady Candid Antioxidant Concealer
$8
Walmart
This concealer does so much more than your average makeup product: It depuffs and awakens with caffeine, nourishes the skin with antioxidants, and protects with anti-pollution and anti-blue-light ingredients.
For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin, Try This Oil-Absorbing Concealer
Almay clear complexion oil free concealer
$8
Walmart
Intended to disguise and treat acne on oily skin types, this formula contains salicylic acid to eliminate unwanted breakouts, aloe and chamomile to soothe irritation, and a mineral complex to absorb excess oil.
For Dry Skin And Puffy Eyes, This Rollerball Concealer Is A Must-Have
Flower D.B. Daily Brightening Undereye Cover Cream Concealer
$8
Walmart
If you're constantly on the go, this rollerball concealer makes touch-ups easy. Plus, this concealer is formulated with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate tired, dehydrated skin.
For Serious Coverage And Insta-Ready Skin, Try L.A. Girl PRO Conceal
L.A. Girl PRO Conceal High-Definition Concealer
$7
Walmart
Available in a wide range of shades (and color-correcting tones), this high-definition, full-coverage concealer eliminates dark circles and uneven skin tone for a look that's totally natural.
For Dry, Sensitive Skin, A Stick Concealer That Won't Ruin Your Handbag
COVERGIRL Smoothers Moisturizing Concealer
$6
Walmart
If you've got sensitive skin that errs on the dry side, this concealer promises to smoothe and hydrate. With ginseng, vitamin E, and chamomile, this stick glides easily over the skin, conditioning while it conceals.
If You're Not Into Touch-Ups, This All-Day Formula Has Got You Covered
Maybelline New York Super Stay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector
$4
Walmart
What's better than a formula that works both now and later? This your-skin-but-better concealer disguises blemishes immediately and promises to reduce the appearance of dark circles, spots and imperfections in three weeks.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.