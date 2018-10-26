God knows how much money I've wasted in the endless search for the best cotton underwear for women. Before the internet, you really only had two options. You could grab a multi-pack off the shelf and try to determine the size and fit from the picture, or you could head to a lingerie store where you'd spend $15 on one pair that may or may not hold up in the wash.

Fortunately, Amazon has totally changed the world of online lingerie shopping. Not only do they stock the most comfortable pairs of underwear for women, but they have thousands of thorough reviewers who tell you everything you need to know about the fit, design, durability, and comfort levels.

Since you're here, I'm guessing you already know about the countless benefits of cotton underwear. What you may not know is how to sort through all the options to find a new go-to pair for you.

When shopping for the best cotton panties, keep in mind that 100 percent cotton is not ideal. Yeah, they'll be breathable and skin-friendly, but they'll also bunch up and lose their shape within minutes of wear. For that reason, look for at least 5 percent elastic — maybe more in the waistband. After that, it's all about preference and high ratings, so check out these seven well-loved options for all different bodies and budgets.

1 The Overall Best Women's Cotton Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini (6 Pack) $12 Amazon Comfort and color options at just $2 a pair? No wonder these have thousands of five-star reviews. See On Amazon With well over 2,000 reviews, these Amazon Essentials cotton bikinis have gotten a lot of positive attention — but the best news? You get six pairs for $12, meaning they come out to only $2 a pair. They're made for comfort with their 95 percent cotton fabric, tag-free design, and extra stretch for a secure but flexible fit. Reviewers also say they're easy to care for and skin-friendly, so they're begging Amazon, "Don't change this product." Available Colors : Assorted basic, assorted fashion, all black, all white

3 A Set Of Stylish Cotton Wear With Lace Trim ATTRACO Cotton Briefs (4 Pack) $18 Amazon It's rare to find underwear that's both cute and comfortable, but reviewers say these accomplish both. See On Amazon Usually, your go-to lounging panties wouldn't be your first choice when style is a priority, and vice versa — but these ATTRACO cotton briefs check both boxes simultaneously. Yes, they're made from 95 percent soft cotton, but they also have an attractive two-tone fabric, an accent bow, and a skin-hugging lace trim. One reviewer sums it up pretty nicely: "Cute, comfortable, reasonably priced, excellent quality... Definitely will be buying more!" Available Colors : These panties come in a variety of multi-colored, multi-patterned four-packs with different features, like mesh waistbands or a more breathable fabric.

4 High-Waisted Underwear That Are Ultra Comfortable Opiboo Soft Cotton Underwear (5 Pack) $22 Amazon People say these are the "most comfortable undies ever" because they don't ride up or roll down. See On Amazon When you're dealing with cotton, more coverage usually means more body-hugging comfort, which is definitely the case with these Opiboo boyshorts. Except for the 5 percent spandex (which keeps them stretchy and shapely), these are all cotton. The extra wide waistband and lace-trimmed leg holes ensure they stay in place without rolling down or riding up while you go about your day — so much so that reviewers are calling them "the most comfortable undies ever." They also don't shrink or fall apart in the wash, which is a definite plus. Available Colors: Dark colors, pastel with grey waistbands, multicolored, pastel colors Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large (Editors Note: Order a size up. These run small.)

5 A Pair Of Trendy Calvin Klein Underwear Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Panty $14 Amazon These are a cult-favorite thanks to the countless color choices, tons of sizing options, and iconic logo waistband. See On Amazon If you're searching for quality, durability, and an iconic logo, look no further than Calvin Klein's modern panty. These are made using 53 percent cotton, 35 percent modal, and 12 percent elastic, but reviewers rave that the fabric is "soft yet breathable" and "feels like you're wearing nothing." People love the thick branded waistband because it helps the underwear stay in place and it "makes you feel just like those Instagram models with their Calvins." Pair all that with the dozens of color options, and you've got all the makings of a new favorite clothing staple. However, the one downside to these Calvins, are that some reviewers with bigger butts have noted that these underwear have a tendency to settle into a wedgie because of their half-cheek design. Available Colors : Black, grey heather, nymph's thigh, white, beetle, all black, grey with keppel, grey with red, manic red, grey posies, snow heather, blue with gold, garnet with gold, orange with white, red with black, red with gold, animal print, black with red, brazen, coastal, grey with sensation, marlow, reversed logo, salt lake, bright nectar, charcoal heather, heather neon, green stripes, multi-colored stripes, empower, prism stripe, valley, white, boundless logo, heather with orange, penelope, bardo with white, black with white

