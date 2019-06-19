The Best Cruelty-Free Makeup Brands Available In The UK, Because No Animal Should Suffer For Beauty
Consumers are becoming more and more aware of how beauty choices impact the world, from reducing plastic pollution to thinking about 'clean' ingredients. But something that has long been important to many is using products from brands that are completely cruelty-free. While many still can't claim this, there are a ton of cruelty-free makeup brands available in the UK that can, and that offer products which are just as brilliant as they are ethical.
So what makes a beauty brand 'cruelty-free'? Well, cruelty-free products are made by brands that never test on animals, and are often vegan too. Peta has a huge database of makeup and beauty brands that are cruelty-free, and that it approves of, making it easy to search for the best options. While many brands have always been ethical and cruelty-free, others have more recently turned the tables and taken the positive step, often in response to increasing customer demand and pressure.
Here are some of my favourite cruelty-free makeup brands to shop for all your beauty needs:
1. Becca
What's the deal?
Despite recently having been acquired by Estee Lauder, Becca is a cruelty-free brand, and vows to stay that way, according to their website: "Becca is and will remain a cruelty-free company. We do not test our products on animals and we will continue to hold true to this principle," they say. Becca is best known for its iconic highlighters, including bestselling shade 'Champagne Pop'.
2. Too Faced
What's the deal?
Seeing as the brand's mascot is little Clover the dog, it's unsurprising that Too Faced is a brand that does not test on animals. As well as being cruelty-free, the brand offers a range of vegan products that do not use any animal by-products. The full list is available on their website. Too Faced's range extends to great complexion options, as well as fun, bright eyeshadows, blushers, and highlighters.
3. Urban Decay
What's the deal?
Urban Decay is certified by PETA as being cruelty-free, and it takes its ethical responsibilities so seriously that it ensures all its stockists also do not test on animals. Claps for UD. Their well-known Naked Palettes undeniably put them on the map, but they also sell long-lasting eyeliners, mattifying setting sprays, and a load of lipsticks.
4. Kat Von D
What's the deal?
Kat Von D has always been very open about her commitment to never, ever using animal testing. Many of her products are also vegan, and are marked with the hashtag #VeganAlert. The range features high coverage foundations and concealers, the iconic Shade+Light contour and eyeshadow palettes, and some seriously long wearing liquid lipsticks.
5. Lush
What's the deal?
Confused? I get it: up until recently, Lush was a brand that had never made makeup, instead known for its body, skin and hair goodies. But just like their entire range, the brand does not test any of their makeup on animals, and much of their line (which features refillable products) is plastic-free and 'naked'.
6. Cover FX
What's the deal?
Impressively, makeup brand Cover FX is cruelty-free, vegan and Peta approved. They are known for their custom drops, which can be used to mix foundation, blusher, or highlighting drops.
7. Chantecaille
What's the deal?
Although pricey, Chantecaille is the epitome of an environmentally-friendly makeup brand. As well as being cruelty-free, many of their products are inspired by nature and the sales of said products contribute back into wildlife. The brand also does not use palm oil; an impressive feat for a modern beauty brand. Their skincare all features beautiful rosewater, while their colour makeup is super luxe and comes in a stunning array of shades.
8. Lime Crime
What's the deal?
Certified by both PETA and The Leaping Bunny Program, Lime Crime makeup is cruelty-free and does not contain any animal bi-products such as beeswax, lanolin, whey, or carmine. Their fun, youthful collection of bright and bold eyeshadows, lip mattes and hair dyes are favourites among the beauty set.
9. Hourglass
What's the deal?
Hourglass is one of the most luxurious, effective makeup brands out there, and it's also cruelty free. They have been since their launch in 2004, but recently, have taken it one step further by pledging to be vegan by 2020, and by donating 1% of all profits to the Nonhuman Rights Project, which stands up for animals. Hourglass is famed for its brilliant powders, but they have a comprehensive range of all colour goods and brushes.
With so many options out there, it's easier than ever to make sure your make up is kind to the planet and its wildlife.