The Best Cruelty-Free Makeup Brands Available In The UK, Because No Animal Should Suffer For Beauty

By Rebecca Fearn

Consumers are becoming more and more aware of how beauty choices impact the world, from reducing plastic pollution to thinking about 'clean' ingredients. But something that has long been important to many is using products from brands that are completely cruelty-free. While many still can't claim this, there are a ton of cruelty-free makeup brands available in the UK that can, and that offer products which are just as brilliant as they are ethical.

So what makes a beauty brand 'cruelty-free'? Well, cruelty-free products are made by brands that never test on animals, and are often vegan too. Peta has a huge database of makeup and beauty brands that are cruelty-free, and that it approves of, making it easy to search for the best options. While many brands have always been ethical and cruelty-free, others have more recently turned the tables and taken the positive step, often in response to increasing customer demand and pressure.

Here are some of my favourite cruelty-free makeup brands to shop for all your beauty needs:

1. Becca

What's the deal?

Despite recently having been acquired by Estee Lauder, Becca is a cruelty-free brand, and vows to stay that way, according to their website: "Becca is and will remain a cruelty-free company. We do not test our products on animals and we will continue to hold true to this principle," they say. Becca is best known for its iconic highlighters, including bestselling shade 'Champagne Pop'.

Best buy:

Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
£21
|
Cult Beauty
I genuinely recommend this to ANYONE who asks me how to cover under eye circles. Use it before your concealer and pat it gently onto the darkest areas to see a massive improvement. I can't live without the stuff.

2. Too Faced

What's the deal?

Seeing as the brand's mascot is little Clover the dog, it's unsurprising that Too Faced is a brand that does not test on animals. As well as being cruelty-free, the brand offers a range of vegan products that do not use any animal by-products. The full list is available on their website. Too Faced's range extends to great complexion options, as well as fun, bright eyeshadows, blushers, and highlighters.

Best buy:

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
£29
|
Debenhams
A glow-enhancing formula that lasts all day and offers full coverage, this is one of my favourite foundations. There's also an accompanying concealer to pick up.

3. Urban Decay

What's the deal?

Urban Decay is certified by PETA as being cruelty-free, and it takes its ethical responsibilities so seriously that it ensures all its stockists also do not test on animals. Claps for UD. Their well-known Naked Palettes undeniably put them on the map, but they also sell long-lasting eyeliners, mattifying setting sprays, and a load of lipsticks.

Best buy:

Urban Decay Urban Heat Eyeshadow Palette
£42
|
Urban Decay
Although Urban Decay sadly discontinued its OG Naked palette last year, one of its most recent additions, Naked Heat, will serve you and your lids well. Packed full of warm, smoky nudes and reds, this is my go to palette.

4. Kat Von D

What's the deal?

Kat Von D has always been very open about her commitment to never, ever using animal testing. Many of her products are also vegan, and are marked with the hashtag #VeganAlert. The range features high coverage foundations and concealers, the iconic Shade+Light contour and eyeshadow palettes, and some seriously long wearing liquid lipsticks.

Best buy:

Kat Von D Tattoo Liquid Eyeliner
£17
|
Debenhams
My favourite liquid eyeliner of all time, this is super easy to use and fool-proof for winged liner. It's super glossy, lasts ages, and has a super fine nib for definition.

5. Lush

What's the deal?

Confused? I get it: up until recently, Lush was a brand that had never made makeup, instead known for its body, skin and hair goodies. But just like their entire range, the brand does not test any of their makeup on animals, and much of their line (which features refillable products) is plastic-free and 'naked'.

Best buy:

Lush Naked Lipsticks
£8.50
|
Lush
Lush is well known for being cruelty free, and in recent years they've launched their own makeup range. Their refillable lipsticks (the original casing is plastic-free) come in a range of colours and are a genius way to avoid excess packaging. My favourite shade is Kwinella, a pinky nude.

6. Cover FX

What's the deal?

Impressively, makeup brand Cover FX is cruelty-free, vegan and Peta approved. They are known for their custom drops, which can be used to mix foundation, blusher, or highlighting drops.

Best buy:

Cover FX Mattifying Spray
£23
|
Cult Beauty
This may not seem that exciting, but it's a really really great setting spray that I don't think gets talked about enough. It helps to keep makeup on all day, and mattifies any super shiny, unwanted areas.

7. Chantecaille

What's the deal?

Although pricey, Chantecaille is the epitome of an environmentally-friendly makeup brand. As well as being cruelty-free, many of their products are inspired by nature and the sales of said products contribute back into wildlife. The brand also does not use palm oil; an impressive feat for a modern beauty brand. Their skincare all features beautiful rosewater, while their colour makeup is super luxe and comes in a stunning array of shades.

Best buy:

Chantecaille Cheek Gelee in Lively
£39
|
Look Fantastic
This was the product that first got me into liquid/gel blushers. Its super lightweight feel and blendable texture make it the perfect cheek product, and this pink hue is irresistible.

8. Lime Crime

What's the deal?

Certified by both PETA and The Leaping Bunny Program, Lime Crime makeup is cruelty-free and does not contain any animal bi-products such as beeswax, lanolin, whey, or carmine. Their fun, youthful collection of bright and bold eyeshadows, lip mattes and hair dyes are favourites among the beauty set.

Best buy:

Lime Crime Velvetine Matte
£18
|
Feel Unique
These ultra matte liquid lipsticks come in a huge range of shades for every taste and skin tone. They are super longwearing without feeling drying or uncomfortable.

9. Hourglass

What's the deal?

Hourglass is one of the most luxurious, effective makeup brands out there, and it's also cruelty free. They have been since their launch in 2004, but recently, have taken it one step further by pledging to be vegan by 2020, and by donating 1% of all profits to the Nonhuman Rights Project, which stands up for animals. Hourglass is famed for its brilliant powders, but they have a comprehensive range of all colour goods and brushes.

Best Buy:

Hourglass Veil Retouching Fluid
£31
|
Cult Beauty
I know everyone goes on about Hourglass' amazing powders (don't get me wrong, they are great), but my favourite product from the cult brand is this lightweight concealer, which is the perfect under-eye partner to Becca's Brightening Concealer, mentioned earlier.

With so many options out there, it's easier than ever to make sure your make up is kind to the planet and its wildlife.