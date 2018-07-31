To make it through Mercury's retrograde unscathed, one might look toward instruments of healing for positive reinforcement. If you've been thinking about getting some crystals to protect yourself against this summer's Mercury retrograde — which is taking place between Jul. 26 to Aug. 19 in 2018 — well, you might be on to something. Crystal healing is an ancient, alternative medicine technique that involves particular crystals, aka fossilized resins, being strategically placed on the body to "move energy flow," according to Time. The age-old practice, which the ancient Egyptians are thought to have utilized, has become increasingly popular in the last few years as an embrace of the supernatural moves into the mainstream. And as far as I'm concerned, the rise in popularity is thanks to a certain Shorty Award-winning Snapchatter who has infused crystal therapy into his every day life, and consequently, his every day snaps.

Yes, of course I'm talking about the inimitable Spencer Pratt, aka Pratty Daddy, aka, owner of Pratt Daddy Crystals, an online crystal emporium in which Pratt retails a growing collection of gemstones strung on cords and chains. The bulk of my understanding of crystals comes from my religious commitment to Pratt's Snapchat feed, so it was ~crystal clear~ to me that talking to him was the only way to approach this story.

Taking a break from filming his new MTV show, Spencer Pratt Will Heal You, Pratt talked to Bustle about the use crystals for protection against the effects of Mercury's retrograde. "Everyone tunes into stones differently, so it's hard for me to prescribe them," Pratt says, when I ask him for recommendations. Yes, crystals do come with their own list of prescriptions, but Pratt thinks it's important to state that your personal connection to the stone is trumps its assigned traits. "I'm great on tequila, but some people get angry on it, you know?" he says, so what works for him, but not necessarily work for you. As for what he suggests? "Go into a store, or scroll online, and see what you're drawn to. If you like the look of something and think it should be in your life, it should be."

As for the healing properties that are often criticized as pseudoscience, Pratt admits that he's received his fair share of flack for endorsing crystals in that way. But his rationale for holding onto an unwavering affection for crystals is ~rock solid~. "When you get something new that you're excited about, you feel good energy — it's the same energy you get from a crystal," he explains in a way that nicely simplifies a complex subject. "People over-think crystals," Pratt says, a concept that frankly bums him out. For him, it's not complicated — the pleasing aesthetic of the stone alone is evocative enough for Pratt to believe in. So to the non-believers, "take some time to just look at a stone. They're all unique, they're all beautiful, and they all came from a dirty rock in the earth," Pratt says with a humble amazement in his voice. If for no other reason, get yourself a crystal because it's a pretty thing that will make you happy look at. I promise any skepticism can easily be deflated upon a few taps through Pratt's sunshine-circus-fiesta lifestyle, as documented on Snapchat — each step he takes looks like a happy dance.

If you're looking for a little bit of that prescriptive crystal guidance instead of just replying on a gut feeling, these are the particular stones that Pratt suggests for Mercury's retrograde:

Black Tourmalized Quartz

This is Pratt's favorite crystal, Black Tourmalized Quartz. He attributes this stone to protecting him from negative energy. "If someone's got bad vibes, they bounce off of this crystal and right back in their face," Pratt says. While Pratt is happy to wear this (along with all of his other favorite crystals) every day, he says "if you don't want to wear it —which I think is ridiculous, because who wouldn't want to wear something absolutely beautiful that God created — you can just keep it in your work space or where you hang out the most."

Amethyst

"For me," Pratt explains, "Amethyst is like the chicken noodle soup of the crystals. It always makes me feel better — calm." Wear it every day as a necklace or bracelet or even keep it in your pocket.

Selenite

If you're looking for some mental cleansing, you're going to want to have some Selenite around. Pratt suggests you keep it stationary in the entryway of your home and in the bathroom to help you feel both physically and mentally fresh.

Moldavite

Pratt relies on this stone for psychic protection. During a very hard time in which he was "having horrific nightmares every night," Moldavite kept the bad dreams away and allowed him to sleep soundly. Wear it as a necklace or bracelet or keep it near your bed.

Rose Quartz

This stone should be kept in the bedroom, according to Pratt, as it helps to inspire romantic feelings while you're awake, and nice dreams while you're asleep.