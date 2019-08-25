One scroll through Instagram can tell you that dewy skin is the look right now. But, achieving a luminous glow is often easier said than done, especially on those days when you're feeling more lackluster than "lit from within." The good news is that the best dewy foundations provide you with the coverage you need, while adding natural-looking radiance.

The most effective foundations for adding glow feature hydrating formulas that contain light-reflecting pigments to give your complexion a boost. But to really find the best luminous foundation for you, you need to consider your skin type. For dry skin, selecting a dewy foundation that is loaded with moisturizing ingredients, like squalane, is a smart choice. For aging skin, a smooth foundation that minimizes pores and has collagen-promoting ingredients is a solid option. However, if you have extra oily skin, it might be best to reconsider dewy foundation all together, and opt for matte foundation. That's because dewy foundations add moisture, and if you're already trying to combat excess oils and shine, you probably don't need more moisture in the mix.

With all that in mind, take a look at the foundations below. They're all capable of giving your skin that much-sought-after luminosity, and have the Amazon ratings to back it up. Plus, many come with built-in SPF so that you can protect your skin while adding glow.

1. The Best Drugstore Foundation For Dewy Skin Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation $6 | Amazon See on Amazon To add a dewy glow without breaking the bank, you can't go wrong with Maybelline's Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation. Boasting a 4.2-star Amazon rating and more than 1,300 customer reviews, this lightweight, high-pigment foundation is designed for normal to dry skin types and available in 28 different colors. Its hydrating formula offers buildable coverage and glides on smoothly, leaving skin with a reflective finish. It also comes with an SPF of 18 and is dermatologist-tested, allergy-tested, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free. Fans say: "[It's] so hard to find the right shade, but I've found it and sticking to it. It makes my skin look buttery smooth, and dewy without looking oily! Coverage is nice without feeling like 'm painting on a whole new face, and [it's] breathable too. ..."

2. The Best High-End Foundation For Dewy Skin (Celebrities Swear By It) Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation $85 | Amazon See on Amazon If you dream of having a flawlessly fresh complexion like Meghan Markle or Kim Kardashian, it's worth splurging on the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. The oil-free formula has become a favorite of makeup artists for its ability to brighten and hydrate skin, while still delivering natural, all-day coverage. Designed for all skin types, the foundation's Micro-fil technology delivers high-impact pigments that seriously amplify glow. Fans say: "This foundation wears well throughout the day and never looks cakey. This is by far the best foundation I've ever used and worth every last penny. The coverage is buildable and it hides a few red areas on my chin really well. It has a satin finish which doesn't emphasize fine lines and it looks natural, not like I have a face full of makeup."

3. The Best Dewy Foundation For Dry Skin bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Those with dry skin will love this tinted hydrating gel cream from bareMinerals. Not only does it provide a dose of hydration, it also adds plenty of glow, thanks to the formula's clean mineral pigments, marine botanicals, and energizing mineral electrolytes. The radiance-boosting gel cream also has plant-derived squalane for even more of a moisture boost, plus SPF 30 for sun protection. Providing sheer-to-medium coverage, this foundation is welcomingly free of parabens, phthalates, fragrance, chemical sunscreens, sodium lauryl sulfate, mineral oil, triclosan, formaldehyde, talc, gluten, or animal-derived ingredients. Fans say: "... I have sensitive dry to normal skin and a lot of foundations and BB/CC creams like to stick to my dry patches. This BareMinerals product is wonderful! It applied very evenly with a damp beauty sponge and you can even apply with fingers if you're in a hurry. Be aware, this is not full coverage by any means, this is for people who want a sheer light sunkissed look. ..."

4. The Best Long-Wearing Option L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a long-lasting foundation that adds glow, L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation is a smart choice. It provides up to 24 hours of medium coverage, has SPF 15, and dials up dewiness with its radiant finish. Ideal for normal to dry skin types, the lightweight, hydrating formula is available in 12 different shades. Plus, it evens out skin tone and doesn't settle into creases. However, several reviewers noted the consistency is a bit on the runny side. Fans say: "I absolutely love this foundation, been using it almost a year now. My old foundation was discontinued some time back and once my supply started to run low I started trying out all different kinds of foundation. Anything from big name brands to drugstore brands, I tried a ton and this one is the best. Great for dry/combination skin. Great to use with powder or creams over the top of it for contouring. Very versatile and long-lasting."