Cosy evenings, oversized hoodies, and pumpkin-spiced everything are just some of things we can look forward to during the Autumn months, and thanks to Netflix's updated range of streaming content, we have yet more home comforts to add to that list. Yes, the streaming giant have added a range of new TV shows, blockbusters, and documentaries to their catalogue — all of which are sure to help ease the pain of saying goodbye to summer, and to help guide you through your next streaming marathon, I've compiled the best documentaries added to Netflix UK in September 2019.

Every once in a while theres nothing more satisfying than getting lost in a fascinating documentary, but deciding on what to invest your precious time in can be tricky. Thankfully, Netflix UK's newest additions to the category will leave you spoiled for choice, and subscribers of the streaming service can expect to delve into topics such as white privilege, the evolution of hip-hip, one of the richest men on earth, and the most scandalous celebrity story in recent times. So, if your interest has been piqued, you check out the very best new docs added to Netflix UK this month — and if you're a fan of the genre, you won't be disappointed with whats on offer.

1. 'Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates' Netflix on YouTube Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates is brought to us by the Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, and the three-part documentary series takes an in-depth look into the world of the Microsoft founder, Bill Gates. The docuseries will focus on Gates' post-Microsoft career, and take viewers on a journey into all aspects of the tech visionary's life. Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates arrives on Netflix UK on September 20.

2. 'Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea' Netflix on YouTube The immensely funny Chelsea Handler is back with another insightful Netflix documentary, which this time explores the racial divisions in the United States, with a particular focus on white privilege. Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea, explores how white privilege continues to have an impact on American society, and will see the comedian confront how she herself has benefited from racial inequality in the U.S. Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea arrives on Netflix UK on September 13.

3. 'The Mind Explained' Netflix on YouTube Narrated by the Oscar-winning Emma Stone, this Netflix documentary explores whats actually happening inside our heads. As the title suggests, The Mind Explained will help viewers discover exactly how the human brain functions, and delve into topics such as dreaming, anxiety disorders, and more. The Mind Explained arrives on Netflix UK on September 12.

4. 'Hip-hop Evolution' Returning for a third outing, the Canadian documentary series Hip-hop Evolution continues to explore the history of hip-hop, and the origins of the genre are expertly dissected through a range of interviews with prominent cultural figures. You don't have to be a fan of hip-hop to appreciate this brilliant docuseries. Hip-hop Evolution series 3 is available to stream on Netflix UK.

5. 'Surviving R Kelly' S & M on YouTube The six-part documentary Surviving R Kelly grabbed the attention of the world earlier this year after the series brought allegations against the famed R&B singer back to the surface. The investigative docuseries features over 50 interviews from women, each of whom accuse R Kelly of alleged sexual and emotional abuse. Surviving R Kelly arrives on Netflix UK on September 15.

6. 'In The Shadow Of The Moon' Vertigo Releasing on YouTube The critically-acclaimed 2007 documentary In the Shadow of the Moon looks into the United States' missions to the Moon. This truly fascinating doc includes previously unseen footage from the NASA archives, and features interviews with legendary space age figures such as astronaut Buzz Aldrin. In the Shadow of the Moon arrives on Netflix UK on September 27.