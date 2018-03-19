There is an abundance of dog breeds making this world beautiful. And while all breeds are deserving of loving homes, a single person can't properly take care of 300-plus dogs on their own. Even if you feel like you're up to that challenge. How do you find the perfect breed for you? Look to the stars: You can discover the best dog breed for you based on your zodiac sign.

There's a lot that astrology can map out in terms of our personalities. Each of the 12 signs have their own unique traits assigned to them. Where Gemini is regarded as being sociable, Sagittarius is renowned for their spirit of adventure. And thankfully, there's a type of dog perfect for both of those things.

According to the American Kennel Club, there are seven dog breed groups, including Sporting, Hounds, Working, Terriers, Toys, Non-Sporting and Herding. With all that versatility, there is certainly a match for your sign. There's a dog to cuddle on the couch with, a dog to hike with, a dog who prefers belly rubs over chores on the farm. Which, let's be real, is also true about people. Every dog has their own personality and every breed has their own signature traits. Pair up with your preferable pooch and make a fido friend for life.

Aries are boasted to be the leaders of the zodiac. You're independent and intelligent so you'd probably prefer a doggo who can quickly learn how to roll over and literally jump through hoops. A German Shepard will probably be your best friend. The breed oozes energy but also intelligence so you'll have a whole trick routine worked out in no time.

Ah, beauty is a value for Taurus. But don't get me wrong. That doesn't mean Taurus is shallow. You simply appreciate an ~aesthetic~. And you go much deeper than the surface. Underneath you're all about reliability. A pal who will be there for you, hand in paw, is the great big Bernese Mountain Dog. Not only is this breed so beautiful people will stop you on the street to mention it, with their unique markings and silky black coat, they're also a reliable support system. Though large, Berners would rather sit in your lap. If you need a hug or a "high five" your Berner bestie will be by your side to take care of all that.

A Gemini would love to be in three places at once, talking to all of the people, all of the time. Unfortunately, science hasn't been able to make this possible just yet. With all that sociable energy, it's a good idea to have a dog to pal around with. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is an energetic herding dog that loves to engage in social activity. Why do you think you see so many on Instagram?

Cancer is represented by the crab, but you don't need to call a crab a pet. Though you do relate to that whole retreating into your shell thing. Because of that Basset Hounds would make perfect best friends. They understand the beauty of a ~short~ walk and then the luxury of comfort the familiarity of home provides.

Leo doesn't shy from the spotlight and unless you've been hiding under a rock since forever neither does a Golden Retriever. Air Bud, anyone? We all know and love a Golden Retriever just as we all probably know and love a Leo. Both have warm personalities and at the end of the day just want to show love and be loved.

A Border Collie is an energetic little — well, medium sized — doggo who can be the perfect friend for the methodical Virgo. Think of all the agility course fun you two could have!

The American Kennel Club describes Greyhounds existence, saying, "For thousands of years these graceful hounds have been an object of fascination for artists, poets, and kings" Libra loves a dose of justice and balance and Greyhounds, with their sweet temper and independent spirit, certainly serve that up.

Let's be real here, if you're a Scorpio you know you can be a little ~feisty~ and there's nothing wrong with that. You just need a dog who you can see that sass reflected in. The Border Terrier is affectionate and happy but can also deliver quite the personality that Scorpios will appreciate.

It's no secret that Sagittarius is always leading a group of hikers up a mountain. You're a traveler, an adventurer and adventure is sometimes better with a bud. A furry one. The Australian Shepherd is all about that adventurous spirit and has the energy to show it. You'll practically be chasing each other up mountains and across beaches.

A working breed dog for the hardest worker of the zodiac. The St. Bernard was bred to help with rescue efforts so it's no wonder that these giants are gentle. They'll be your best friend, at your side waiting for you to finish up work and then have all the energy to play some fetch. Which is perfect because you totally can use to blow off steam.

The best breed to have by your side as you save all of humanity would be the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. The breed is described as "affectionate, gentle, graceful" which really, is basically you. It's your twin in dog form.