Creating an incredible look with face paint doesn’t mean your skin has to pay the consequences when the party's over. The best face paint makeup is gentle on the skin and offers a smooth, easy but long-lasting application for coverage all day and night.

For allover face paint, look for highly pigmented colors that are easy to blend. If you want lots of versatility, go for a face paint palette that offers multiple colors in one convenient package.

Fake blood is a staple of scary makeup looks, and the option on this list is nontoxic so you can feel safe using it around your mouth. It can also be dripped down the face or used with appliances to create gory squirting blood effects. To create other special effects, you may want to add a bruise wheel and scar wax to your makeup arsenal.

There are a few other things to keep in mind when using face paint. Even if a product states that it's hypoallergenic, it’s a good idea to perform an allergy test before applying it to your face. Apply a small amount of the product to your inner elbow or wrist and wait at least 24 hours to see if an allergic reaction occurs. Also, to create long-lasting coverage, it’s recommended you apply your favorite transparent setting powder as the final step in the makeup application process.

With all that in mind, here's the best face paint makeup to help kids and adults let their creativity run wild.

1. The Best Overall Face Paint Palette Tag Face Paint Palette (12 Colors) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This face paint palette features 12 vibrant, water-activated colors to create a variety of makeup looks. It’s hypoallergenic and made with nontoxic, skin-safe ingredients. The face paint is made with a wax base so it’s easy to blend and does not crack and peel when applied. As a nice extra, this set also comes with a flat brush and a round brush. Amazon shoppers love this palette, giving it a 4.7-star rating, and they note that it's a great set for beginners. "This is a great starter kit for those that are beginning their face painting career and aren't quite ready to take the plunge and buy those huge, expensive kits. It's got all the basic colors in a pretty compact package," wrote one fan.

2. The Best Budget Face Paint Set UNEEDE Face Paint Crayons (28 Colors) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable face paint set includes 28 vivid face paint crayons made from nontoxic wax for a really low price. Easy-to-use crayon application makes it a good choice for kids, beginners, and those who are more experienced, too. Fans on Amazon rave about the super-easy application and removal. "These worked well for Halloween makeup. I used a makeup remover cloth and it took off the majority of the makeup. The crayons make it easy to apply without using brushes," wrote one reviewer.

3. The Best Fake Blood Mehron Makeup Squirt Blood $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This fake blood from Mehron is viscous and nearly opaque, and it can be used around the mouth because it’s made with nontoxic ingredients. It can also be used in appliances with tubing and a pump bulb to create squirting blood effects. This fake blood runs when applied but will also dry on the skin, so it's good for long-lasting wear. It can be removed from the face with soap and water, but it may stain clothing and skin. Amazon fans are impressed with this product's staying power. "I just dropped 3 drops straight from the bottle onto my face and let it just run down to give it the realistic look. It dried within 5 or so minutes and stayed on ALL night without smudging or smearing off, YES even after dancing," noted one shopper. There are two shades available: Bright Arterial or Dark Venous.

4. The Best White Face Paint Mehron Makeup Clown White Makeup $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite white face paint from Mehron is one of the best-selling costume makeup products on Amazon. The super-smooth, ultra-white cream offers efficient coverage without dryness or cracking. No wonder it's a go-to for professional clowns and mimes. Best of all, fans say a little bit of this makeup goes a long way. One shopper reported: "For those worried about the 2 oz, it goes very far- we have done 5 full face applications (and most covered the neck and chest) and it is still about half full."

6. The Best For Creating Fake Bruises Mehron Makeup 5-Color Bruise Wheel $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-color palette of cream makeup can be used to create realistic bruise effects in different intensities. The bruise colors start with Bloody Rose, then you can add maroon and/or dark blue to create the look of an older bruise. Olive and yellow are provided to create the look of a healing bruise. Boasting a 4.7-star rating, this makeup has lots of great reviews on Amazon. "Many companies make a bruise wheel, injury wheel or bruise stack, but I have not found one comparable with Mehron's […] The cream based makeup is soft, silky and very highly pigmented. A little tap of your finger into the makeup pot is all you need to rub into the skin for a realistic bruising effect," wrote one longtime fan.