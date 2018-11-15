Anytime someone utters the word "Target," a nearby shopaholic will have something to say about their affection for the megastore. And while some try to avoid the chain to (responsibly) save their coin, others may totally toss that notion. Though, the latter knows that the best fashion and beauty sales for Target's Black Friday is the time to indulge in their reckless shopping habits.

Typically, entering Target warrants the high possibility of buying something you don't actually need. However, the store's Black Friday sales within its fashion and beauty lines are prime time to get yourself something cute for the upcoming holiday parties. Family and friends, too if you haven't already spent your whole holiday budget on yo'self.

But Target has already been killing the Black Friday game early this season with its $15 and under gift sets (because shopping for other people is mad work), and the deals are coming in hot this year.

Instead of wasting your day on lines that round the corner, save yourself the migraine and learn what deals are on and poppin' in the fashion and beauty aisles early on.

For fashionistas and beauty buffs (you're most likely both though), there's something that will appeal to everyone...and their pockets.

Here are the best deal coming this year.

$10 Gilligan & O’Malley Flannel Sleep Pants

This year, you can get your cozy on and purchase some flannel pants for your slumber at $10, originally priced at $16.

BOGO 50 On All Cosmetic, Beauty And Personal Care Cift Sets

Two birds, one stone, you do the math. This is a deal you may be nabbing this season as you can buy one cosmetic gift set and pick another for half the (already low) price.

$15 C9 Champion Authentic Women’s Fleece Crew Or Full-Zip Hoodies

It's not like you aren't looking for another sweater in your closet this season, so snatch a fleece crew neck on Black Friday for only $15.

50% off InfinitiPro By Conair Rose Gold Hair Dryer

Not only can you finally match all your rose gold things to this hair dryer, but Target's also offering 25% off all other InfinitiPro by Conair hair appliances. Bloop! That's a steal.

$20 Women's Boots

When there's a chance to show some cute footwork, you take it. Target's selling $20 boots (where else they do that at) on select styles. Not to mention, they were originally between $29.99 and $39.99. Bless you, Target.

$15 Denim On Universal Thread

Affordable denim comes, like, once in a blue moon for a good pair of jeans and Target's sale is that blue moon. For Universal Standard denim will be $15 on Black Friday. No ifs, ands, or ill-fitted butts.

$15 Women's Pullovers

An oversized pullover sweater coupled with a mug of hot chocolate is what cold weather goals are made of and Target's offering its graphics for $15.

50% Off InfinitiPro By Conair Rose Gold 1" Ceramic Flat Iron

If you're going to get glam for your next holiday party, you can grab this InfinitiPro By Conair flat iron for half it's original price.

$4-$6 Women's Tees, Tanks & Long-Sleeve Tees

Starting at $4, pickup some tees from A New Day, Universal Thread and Ava & Viv. It's pretty obvious what you're going to do with that holiday deal.

Anytime you're reaching for something affordable and cute, Target is pretty high on the list of being the go-to spot for such gifts. And these deals look so jaw-dropping, you might as well sneak in an extra gift for yourself.