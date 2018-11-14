The Best Indie Beauty At Walmart.com You Didn't Know You Needed
There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to indie beauty: maybe you think it's hard to find, it's expensive, or that it's only good if you want to achieve an ultra-natural look. In reality, indie beauty products are actually so much more accessible and versatile than you'd think. In fact, you can find some of the best indie beauty products at Walmart.com — the same convenient place you likely do your beauty shopping already.
If you only consider Walmart a destination for the best of drug store beauty, think again. Sure, they have all of the best trending drug store brands and are on top of new product releases, but they also carry an incredible stock of indie beauty products, too. From makeup to skincare, Walmart.com has an incredible selection of indie beauty products that are sure to spark your curiosity. So if you're looking to refresh your skincare and makeup routine, read on for our 10 best picks.
Highlight Your Best Features With These Illuminating Drops
FOUND Radiant Illuminating Drops with Passionfruit Oil
$9
This 93-percent natural liquid luminizer can be used as a highlighter on cheekbones and brow bones; try it all over for a dewy, radiant base. This formula contains passionfruit oil, which makes it a deeply hydrating pick.
For Natural Coverage On The Go, This Cushion Compact Is A Must-Have
Lalafox Stay All Day Cushion Foundation
$10
Looking for an amazing cushion compact that's cruelty-free? Consider this your match. Lalafox's cushion compact offers buildable light to medium coverage with a semi-matte finish.
Protect Your Skin Against The Environment With This Antioxidant Serum
Avalon Organics Intense Defense with Vitamin C, Antioxidant Oil
$8
This vitamin C serum with apricot, raspberry, and argan oil is high in antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids — perfect for keeping your skin protected during winter while repairing any damage left over from summer.
Try This Mood-Changing Nail Lacquer If You Can Never Decide On Just One Color
Color Club Mood Changing Nail Lacquer In Shine Theory
$9
Brighten up your nails this winter with Color Club's color-changing nail lacquer. These polishes change color at 80 degrees and are ultra-pigmented for noticeable results.
Exfoliate Away Dead Skin With This Microdermabrasion Scrub
Reviva Labs Microdermabrasion Pomegranate Scrub
$16
A must-have for dry, flaky winter skin, this microdermabrasion scrub lifts away dead skin while fortifying the complexion with natural oils. It's even safe for sensitive skin!
For The Lip Kit Look Without The Price Tag, Try These Long-Lasting Lipsticks
Kokie Professional Lip Poudre Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick
$8
In eight unique shades, these cream lipstick formulas go on smooth and dry to a matte, light finish. They're intensely pigmented so you get exactly what you expect, and their water-resistant formula gives them the long wear of your favorite prestige liquid lipstick.
Achieve Any Look With This Rice Powder-Enhanced Eye Shadow Palette
FOUND 12 Piece Eyeshadow Palette with Bamboo and Rice Powder
$15
Great eyeshadow palettes don't have to cost a fortune. This all-occasion palette is made with bamboo and rice powder for a formula that's soothing and 91 percent natural.
Get The Perfect Winged Liner With This Felt Tip Pen
Hard Candy Stroke of Gorgeous Felt Tip Eyeliner, Little Black Dress
$5
Whether you prefer a natural line or a winged tip, this best-selling felt-tipped liner will get you the look you want and seal it in place for 12 hours — all for $5!
Brighten Up Your Undereye Area With This Roll-On BB Cream
Flower D.B. Daily Brightening Undereye Cover Cream Concealer
$8
This unique rollerball BB cream is specifically formulated for the undereye area to help brighten dark circles and reduce puffiness. It's fast-setting, full-coverage, and enhanced with hyaluronic acid to help plump wrinkles throughout the day.
Refresh Skin With This All-In-One Cleansing Water
Lalafox Intensive Pro Cleansing Water
$12
A great makeup remover is just as important to your skin as the makeup you're wearing. This formula is made with five different types of natural waters — glacial milk, carbonated water, oxygenated water, white birch tree liquid, and mineral water — to remove makeup and impurities while toning and brightening skin.