Sometimes there's nothing more appealing than settling down to enjoy a good old period drama, and some of the greatest film and TV releases in the genre have originated from the classic novels of Jane Austen. The British novelist is known worldwide for her romantic tales, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood have portrayed many of Austen's classic characters. Thankfully, some of our favourite streaming platforms feature a hefty collection of Austen-inspired stories, and to give you a nudge in the right direction, I've taken it upon myself to list the best Jane Austen adaptations on Netflix UK.

Some of the author's adaptations currently on Netflix fall into the period drama category, however, you might be surprised to learn which other major releases have been inspired by her work. Modern classics such as the 1995 rom-com Clueless actually originated from one of Austen's most celebrated novels — but if you're a fan of the more traditional tales, you've got plenty of those to choose from, including the likes of Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility. So, if you're in search of inspiration for your next streaming marathon, look no further, because Jane Austen and Netflix is the combination we deserve.

1. 'Pride and Prejudice' British Secret Agent 007 on YouTube This classic BBC series was released back in 1995, and is based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name. Featuring an all-star cast including Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, the series follows the romantic story of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennett, all within a glorious stately home setting. What more could you want? Watch Pride and Prejudice on Netflix UK

2. 'Emma' eifos23 on YouTube Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller star as Emma Woodhouse and Mr. Knightley in the 2009 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, a novel first published way back in 1815. The four-part series follows the drama's protagonist as she takes a new protégé under her wing, however, the results of her meddling are less than desirable. Watch Emma on Netflix UK

3. 'Sense and Sensibility' Sense And Sensibility - Trailer on YouTube This 1995 flick boasts a stellar cast that includes the likes of Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, and the late Alan Rickman. Sense and Sensibility tells the story of two sisters who become reliant on the kindness of strangers after their father's death leaves them close to poverty — and this Oscar-winning adaptation is a must watch for all my Austen stans out there. Watch Sense and Sensibility on Netflix UK

4. 'From Prada to Nada' FromPradaToNada on YouTube This 2011 U.S. comedy probably isn't what you'd expect to associated with the English novelist, however, From Prada to Nada is based on Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility. The movie follows the story of two wealthy sisters, who are forced to move in with their working-class relatives following the untimely death of their superrich father (sound familiar?). Watch From Prada to Nada on Netflix UK