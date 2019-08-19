For that wrinkly-chic, Instagram-worthy bedroom look, you need a linen duvet cover. But the best linen duvet covers offer more than just a relaxed aesthetic. They also have the magical ability to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, thanks to the breathable fabric's ability to act as a natural insulator.

However, all linen duvet covers are not created equal, especially since many advertised as such are actually made with a linen-cotton blend. For the lovely coarse texture that linen provides, look for duvet covers only made with 100 percent linen. From there, if you truly want the finest quality linen, look for products with a Certificate of Origin stating that the flax was sourced and woven entirely from Belgium or France, two areas known for their quality linen and artisan craftsmanship.

It's worth noting, however, that for premium linen, you will be paying a premium. For a more affordable linen duvet cover, you might want to forgo the Certificate of Origin, in favor of other indicators that ensure comfort and quality. Stone washed linen is going to be a step above in terms of softness, because it was washed ahead of time with stones that loosen the weave, for a more supple feel and vintage-y worn look.

With that in mind, it's time to shop for the best linen duvet cover for you. All of the options below are available in a variety of sizes and come highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Natural Linen Duvet Cover DAPU Pure Stone Washed 100% French Natural Linen Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen) $130 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're seeking a natural linen duvet, you can't go wrong with this high-quality DAPU Stone Washed Natural Linen Duvet Cover Set, which includes a duvet cover and two pure linen pillowcases. The 100 percent French linen duvet set is made with natural flax sourced from Normandy that's processed without chemicals or additives, harvested in an eco-friendly manner, and carefully woven and stonewashed for softness. What's more, it boasts the all-important 'Certificate of Origin' stating that the flax is entirely French grown. The duvet cover set also has a higher thread count (108 TC) than the average linen fabric used for sheeting (100 TC), so it's made to last. For closures, there's a hidden zipper closure and eight internal ties to keep your duvet in place. Fans say: "I could not recommend this set more. I love the color, the ties for the comforter on the inside are so helpful. Easy to clean. Extremely comfortable. I now know what the linen rage is all about. You need this!" Available Sizes: Full/Queen, King

Available Colors: Five Different Neutral Colors

2. The Best Stone Washed Linen Duvet Cover Simple&Opulence 100% Stone Washed Linen Duvet Cover Sets (Queen) $136 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent pure stone washed linen, the premium Simple & Opulence Linen Duvet Cover Set is skin-friendly and only gets softer with each wash. Available in five lovely muted colors, the linen set (which comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases) is comfortable, breathable, and richly textured. For closures, there are four secure corner ties and see-through buttons for a clean aesthetic. Plus, for added peace of mind, this duvet set boasts an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. Fans say: "You won't find better for the excellent price. My friend had this on her guest bed and I was so impressed I looked it up on Amazon and was shocked at the price! I have a set that was over $500 and this is darn close in quality. I ordered this in white for my guest bedroom and may order gray for myself." Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Available Colors: Five different color options

3. The One With The Most Color & Print Options Merryfeel 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen) $150 | Amazon See on Amazon Crafted with 100 percent linen that oozes natural luxury, the Merryfeel Duvet Cover Set has relaxed look and textured feel. The pre-washed set, which includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, comes in a wide range of color and patterns, including a chic natural stripe and a beachy blue stripe. The duvet is resistant to friction, anti-bacterial, and hypoallergenic, so this is a durable piece that's going to last. Plus, there are four corner ties to keep your duvet firmly in place. Fans say: "Real linen for sure, nice spring in in the fabric after crushing it in hand, it will definitely wrinkle too. After a line dry, it's quite stiff - for sure it's the real deal. That said, fantastic for summer when it wicks moisture away, and also warm in the winter with a nice comforter. Aside from the amount of ironing involved in the size of the cover, it's a great cover set. Would totally buy again." Available Sizes: Full/Queen, King

Available Colors: Nine different options including stripe and checked patterns