Real talk: I have the absolute driest lips in the land. Whether it's because I am always dehydrated (I never drink enough water) or I have just become dependant on them, I always always have a lip balm with me. Seriously, for me, carrying a lip balm is like carrying a phone to most people; I'm never without it. However, recently, I've really been enjoying cream formulas rather than balms or oils. Want to know what I'm going on about? I've rounded up the best lip creams to keep dryness at bay.

The great thing about having a lip cream rather than another texture is that is it usually pretty versatile. The skin around the lip area is similar to the delicate eye area, and both benefit from a nourishing, comforting, lightweight cream. Some lip creams are even formulated with this in mind, such as Glossier's recent launch Bubblewrap, or Sisley's excellent contour cream.

Cream textures are also great if you suffer from sensitivity or have stayed out in the sun for too long. They are super soothing and comforting, and work with nearly every skin type.

Keep scrolling to discover my five favourite lip creams, with something to suit every budget:

Glossier Bubblewrap Eye + Lip Cream £23 Glossier Formulated with the idea in mind that the skin around the lips and around the delicate eye area need the same kind of intensive treatment, Glossier's recent launch Bubblewrap nourishes, smoothes, and plumps. It also comes in the cutest packaging and works with a pump, which makes applying the right amount much easier. Buy Now

Blistex Intensive Moisturiser £2.69 Boots The most affordable of the bunch and yet still one of the very best, this Blistex cream proves you don't have to spend much to get super soft lips. With a menthol scent and an ultra hydrating formula, this tiny tube is perfect for throwing in your bag and applying on the go. Buy Now

Sisley Sisleya L'integral Anti-Ageing Eye And Lip Contour Cream £145.50 John Lewis Going from the least expensive to the most, this luxurious cream will sure set you back, but from personal experience I can tell you this is one of the best eye and lip cream formulations I've ever tried. Plus, it comes with a cute little rollerball which means easy application, and cooler, smoother eyes. Keep it in the fridge during the summer for the nicest feeling after a long day. Buy Now

Rosehip Seed Lip Cream £10 Aesop There's nothing better than an Aesop product, and this lip cream allows you to carry a little bit of the brand around with you everywhere you go. Packed full of vitamins and ingredients such as rosehip seed, tocopherol, and ylang ylang, this lovely cream nourishes lips and wards off dryness. Buy Now