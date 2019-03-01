The number-one rule of being an international jet-setter: You need luggage that travels as well as you do. The best luggage sets for international travel will be durable, lightweight, and equipped with proper storage for all of your needs.

The first decision to make is whether to go hardshell or soft-shell. There are pros and cons to each. Hardshell luggage, for example, is more durable and less likely to be crushed under other suitcases. It's also water-resistant and harder to overpack due to its rigid structure. Meanwhile, soft-shell luggage is more pliable, which means it's easier to stuff it into an overhead bin or squeeze in a few more shirts. At the end of the day, it's really a matter of preference.

Once you've made that decision, think about materials. With hardshell luggage, polycarbonate will be your best bet. With soft-shell, look for tough fabrics like nylon, ripstop polyester, or Oxford. Also, think about the wheels (spinners offer 360-degree rotation but rollers are often smoother on streets and sidewalks), handles (telescoping aluminum is the sturdiest), and storage features (think zippered pockets, mesh sleeves, and compression straps).

Below, I've listed the best luggage sets for international travel, separated into hardshell and soft-shell options, and arranged from the lowest to the highest price. Keep in mind that the dimensions listed by the manufacturers sometimes don't include the wheels and handles. For international travel, carry-on length restrictions are typically 20 inches or less, including the wheels and handle. That means that even smallest suitcases on this list may need to be checked — always look up the guidelines of the airline you're flying to be sure. And if you need an even smaller, standalone carry-on suitcase, try this list of the best travel tote bags.

THE BEST HARDSHELL LUGGAGE SETS

The Budget-Friendly Option Murtisol 3 Pieces ABS Luggage Set $94 Amazon See On Amazon Sizes included: 20-inch, 24-inch, 28-inch What's great about it: Constructed with ABS plastic, this hardshell luggage set is fairly tough and durable given its low price. Each piece is relatively lightweight and fully heat-resistant with smooth spinner wheels that rotate a full 360-degrees. The telescoping handle features a simple, push-button design, and the interior is loaded with organizational extras, like zippered compartments, a privacy curtain, and compression straps. If you're on a budget, this is a great deal for the price. Tradeoffs: The ABS plastic isn't as strong as polycarbonate, and the wheels are less sturdy than some of the other picks on this list.

The Mid-Range Option Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set $140 Amazon See On Amazon Sizes included: 20-inch, 24-inch, 28-inch What's great about it: Built with a strong polycarbonate-ABS blend, this three-piece hardshell luggage set is going to be slightly sturdier than the previous pick. With each piece, the exterior has each gone through a grinding process to make the finish even more scratch-resistant. Reviewers noted that the 360-degree rotating spinner wheels are particularly sturdy. The luggage has a robust telescoping handle, as well as a TSA-friendly lock to keep your valuables secure. Inside, you'll find plenty of pockets and organizational compartments, and all three pieces nest into one another for efficient storage between trips. Tradeoffs: The material's ABS blend is not going to be quite as tough as pure polycarbonate, and a few reviewers had issues with the zippers.

The Investment Option Samsonite Omni PC 3 Piece Set $260 Amazon See On Amazon Sizes included: 20-inch, 24-inch, 28-inch What's great about it: The micro-diamond texture on this quality hardshell luggage set is even more scratch-resistant than the previous selection, making it more tolerant of rough handling. Reviewers say the spinner wheels are super tough and durable, rotating a full 360-degrees and supporting a full load. Made with 100-percent polycarbonate and an aluminum telescopic handle, it's the strongest pick on this list, as well as the only hardshell with an expandable design. Lightweight and filled with pockets and compartments, each piece has a TSA-approved lock for added security. Tradeoffs: While the handles are made with tough aluminum, they aren't indestructible. A few reviewers reported breakage, so it's best to be gentle when adjusting them.

THE BEST SOFT-SHELL LUGGAGE SETS

The Budget Option Travelers Club 3 Piece Expandable "Genova Collection" $79 Amazon See On Amazon Sizes included: 20-inch, 26-inch, 29-inch What's great about it: Constructed with strong, 600-denier polyester, this three-piece luggage set offers an excellent combination of quality and affordability. The wheels aren't full spinners but nevertheless offer decent rolling that's smooth and quiet. The interior of each piece is fully lined and features compression straps, while the exterior has zippered pockets and easy-grab handles. Best of all, it's expandable when you need extra storage. Tradeoffs: The handles aren't quite as sturdy as some of the other picks on this list.

The Mid-Range Option Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set $160 Amazon See On Amazon Sizes included: 20-inch, 24-inch, 28-inch What's great about it: This sleek three-piece luggage set features rugged Oxford fabric on the outside and soft yet durable, 210-denier nylon on the inside. The expandable exterior features protective pieces on the corners to prevent your items from getting crushed. Each piece has a retractable push-button handle system and fully rotating spinner wheels. As a bonus, they're also built with TSA-approved combination locks. Tradeoffs: The wheels can't withstand excessive weight, so you'll need to be careful not to overpack these suitcases.