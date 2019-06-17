Bustle

The Best Mascara For Short Lashes Under £20 That Will Lengthen & Lift

By Rebecca Fearn
My main concern when finding a mascara is not getting volume, or a deep glossy colour, but adding length. It's not that I necessarily have super short lashes, I just feel they are a bit lacking in height, so need that extra push. Plus, my preferred look is long, dainty lashes rather than thick voluminous ones. For this reason, I went searching for the best mascara for short lashes under £20, because there are some great options out there that won't break the bank.

The best tip I can offer for applying mascara to enhance the length, is to always take extra steps such as using an eyelash curler beforehand. This will help naturally short, straight lashes find a little more shape, and after mascara application, your eyes will totally pop. I'd also recommend focussing on your application technique. While I like to start at the root (obvs) and do a little 'zig zag' movement up to top, I then really extend the very tip of the lashes in order to reach their best length.

If you're really concerned about your short lashes, I would give LVL a good go. The lash treatment not only lifts your eyelashes, but lengthens them to their full potential. When you apply mascara onto lashes that have had a lift like this, the results are incredible. Blink Brow Bar does a great lash lift, which is available on counter in stores such as Harvey Nichols.

Here is a round up of my favourite lengthening mascaras that won't cost you any more than £20:

Glossier Lash Slick
£14
|
Glossier
This is one of my current favourite mascaras, and is perfect for lengthening lashes but in a subtle, understated way. It provides a glossy finish, and offers that perfect daytime 'your lashes but better' thing.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
£19
|
Cult Beauty
Although the name divides fans, you can't deny this is a brilliant mascara. As well as making lashes as long as they can be, this adds major volume for perfect party lashes.
e.l.f. Waterproof Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
£4.50
|
Boots
A brilliant clump free formula that boosts the lashes in every possible way, this is also waterproof, making it ideal for your summer vacay.
wet n wild Mega Length Waterproof
£3.99
|
Boots
A super waterproof formula that can withstand even swimming, this bright little tube is the most affordable of the bunch, yet it still adds the length and the drama.
L’Oreal Paris Paradise Castor Oil-Enriched Volumising Mascara
£11.99
|
Boots
The castor oil in this formula keeps lashes feeling soft and looking top notch, while the impressive brush helps to add an impressive amount of length.
Smashbox Superfan Mascara Black
£17.50
|
Boots
This is one of the best mascaras I have tried in recent years. The weighty tube feels as good as it looks, and the 360° Precision double-bristle brush ensures easy product application.
Maybelline Define-A-Lash Mascara
£5.71
|
Amazon
This formula is now only available on sites such as Amazon, but it's worth having to search a little harder for. The shaped brush allows you to apply the product right at the root of the lashes, and its waterproof nature ensures longevity.