Ordering a mattress online can make a typically stressful experience feel downright easy. It’s simple to compare plenty of options to find the right one for you... and if you order on Amazon, you’ll get free shipping, even if you don’t have Prime! Thousands of user reviews give you insight into what real people think are the best mattresses on Amazon. But with a dizzying number of mattresses for sale, it’s tough to know where to start. That’s why I did the research for you.

When you buy a mattress on Amazon, what you get is a “bed in a box” model, which means the mattress arrives rolled up tightly and packed in a box. It’s important to be aware that even though these mattresses may look small in their packaging, they can be very heavy. With that in mind, you’ll want to avoid lifting your mattress by yourself and turn to a friend or two to help you move it around and unwrap it. It’s also important not to use the mattress right away, as “bed in a box” mattresses need time to expand and breathe after unpacking. Consult the manufacturer’s’s instructions before using it.

When searching for the best mattresses available on Amazon, I specifically looked at queen-size models so that I could compare their pricing and features across brands — but keep in mind that all of the brands featured in this list carry other sizes as well. These models contain materials that will ensure a restful night of sleep, including memory foam, innerspring coils, latex foam, and polyfoam models. Depending on those materials, the mattresses run from medium to firm in overall firmness.

Memory foam mattresses tend to feel plush, molding around your body and pressure points, and can be a particularly comfortable option for side sleepers; however, they can retain heat and aren’t ideal for hot sleepers. Innerspring mattresses are the traditional mattress type, and the coils can make mattresses feel firmer than memory foam-only mattresses. They also allow for more air flow while you’re sleeping. Latex foam mattresses respond to your body’s weight, similar to memory foam, but they feel firmer and bouncier to the touch and can be constructed with all natural materials. Finally, polyfoam (or polyurethane foam) mattresses come in a range of densities and can feel soft or firm, but the best ones feel like supportive, breathable memory foam. Hybrid models combine a variety of materials to create an experience that will appeal to different types of sleepers. To get a firmness that’s just right for you, consider adding a comfortable mattress topper to your order.

Here are the top mattresses you can purchase on Amazon.

1. The Best Mattress For Most People Linenspa Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress $214 | Amazon See on Amazon What it’s made of: Memory foam, comfort foam, and innerspring coils Firmness: Medium With over 10,500 ratings on Amazon, you can trust that the Linenspa Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress is a tried-and-true option. It is a bestselling mattress on Amazon and contains both foam and innerspring coils, which makes it a comfortable option for side, stomach, and back sleepers, according to reviewers. It’s listed as medium in firmness by the manufacturer, but many users have described it as leaning more toward the firm side. You can expect good quality at a budget-friendly price with this one. The Linenspa Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king, in depths of 8” or 10”, and with or without a platform bed frame. It comes with a 10-year limited warranty. Reviewers say: “Being between plushy soft and firm, this one is just right. There is support, and you don't feel like you're sleeping on a mat. There is depth when you lay on it on your side but the support cradles you. It's hard to believe it's an innerspring mattress.”

2. The Best Memory Foam Mattress Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $289 | Amazon See on Amazon What it’s made of: Memory foam, pressure relief high-density foam, high-density foam, high-density base support foam Firmness: Firm If you prefer memory foam, look no further than the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress. Its memory foam isn’t just memory foam — it contains purified charcoal and green tea extract to reduce moisture and neutralize odors over time. It’s a good fit for most side, stomach, and back sleepers. The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, making it a safe bet for a good night’s sleep. It’s available in a wide variety of sizes and depths (narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, and California king, in depths of 6, 8, 10, and 12 inches) and includes a 100-day trial period and 10-year limited warranty Reviewers say: “After almost a year, I can say I still love this mattress. After a long day, when I lay down in it, I can feel my whole body just relax into it, all while being supported.”

3. The Best All Natural Mattress For Back Sleepers Sleep On Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress $795 | Amazon See on Amazon What it’s made of: Natural latex foam Firmness: Medium Comprised of latex foam, the Sleep On Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress is a particularly good fit for stomach and back sleepers, as well as shoppers who prefer all natural ingredients to synthetic materials. The latex has small air chambers throughout which promote air circulation and make it a good option for those who run hot at night. If you’ve never slept on a latex foam mattress, the texture might take some getting used to, because it doesn’t feel like memory foam; you don’t sink into the latex the same way you might with other foams. The manufacturer lists this model medium in firmness, but some reviewers say that it’s firmer than other medium mattresses they’ve had. All in all, you can rest assured you’re getting a high quality mattress with a 4.4-star rating. It’s available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes, and it comes with a 100-day trial period and 10-year limited warranty. Reviewers say: “I can actually get comfortable on this mattress and not have back-pinching-pain in the morning. It's firm but has enough give to not be digging into my hip bone or shoulder. It's the perfect combination of supportive-firm and dreamy-soft. [...] It doesn't get hot. [...] I doubt I will ever get any other kind of mattress in the future. This is the best one I have ever owned.”