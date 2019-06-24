The consistency and comfort level of a mattress can make or break the quality of your rest. Rather than investing in an entirely new one (which can cost you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars), a high-quality topper for your mattress can instantly transform your bed. With that said, there are many key factors to consider when searching for the most comfortable mattress topper including the material, the thickness, and the firmness level.

For starters, it's important to choose a material that works well with your personal sleeping habits. Side sleepers are often more comfortable on softer, thicker surfaces, while back and stomach sleepers tend to rest better on a firmer mattress. If you're a person who prefers to sleep in cooler conditions, it may be beneficial to select a topper made with gel or other materials that are designed to regulate temperature. Similarly, a lighter sleeper with a partner who tosses and turns may want to choose a mattress topper that features an isolated-motion material like memory foam. Is healthier sleeping more your goal? In addition to comfort, finding a product that's free of harmful chemicals and allergens should be one of your focuses when shopping.

Although addressing all of the aforementioned in your research may seem time-consuming, ensuring the right fit could help put an end to a lot of sleepless nights. To make your job a little easier, here are four of the most comfortable mattress toppers for varying preferences.

1. The Most Comfortable Mattress Topper, All Things Considered Best Price Memory Foam Mattress Topper $130 | Amazon Shop On Amazon Made from a combination of 2.5-inch high-density foam and 1.5-inch memory foam, the Best Price mattress topper is the all-around most comfortable pick for many preferences. It's not only thick and supportive, but its responsive active suspension offers isolated motion that will help give light sleepers a night of uninterrupted sleep. In addition to its amazing cushioning, the topper's heat-controlling properties help to regulate your body temperature while the infusion of green tea extract aims to reduce stress. Since it's thicker than most and offers a medium-density firmness, it's suitable for any sleeping position. With more than 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, this topper is an all-around winner. One commenter raved about the product, saying that it felt as if they were "being cuddled by comfort." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Short Queen

Available thicknesses: 4 inches

2. The Best Affordable Mattress Topper Pure Brands Mattress Topper $38 | Amazon Shop On Amazon At $38 for a queen, the Pure Brands mattress topper is quite a steal. Reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating, and say it offers "great quality at a reasonable price." Made from a plush down alternative, this product's deep pockets ensure that the luxuriously soft filling won't slip or move around during the night. This topper is not only super soft, but it also doubles as a premium quality mattress protector, helping to keep dirt and dust mites at bay for more hypoallergenic sleeping. Since it's "like sleeping on a cloud," this one is best for those who are looking to soften a mattress that's too firm for their needs. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Available thicknesses: 2 inch

3. The Best Option For Cooler Sleeping DreamFoam Memory Foam Mattress Topper $63 Shop On Amazon When it comes to falling and staying asleep at night, the temperature of your bedding can play a huge role. If you find yourself overheating with traditional mattresses, the DreamFoam memory mattress topper may be just the thing. Its unique gel swirl infusion increases air circulation, helping to keep sleepers cool throughout the night. Despite body temperature being its primary concern, DreamFoam's topper also holds up quite well when it comes to comfort, offering body-conforming contouring, pressure-point relief, and isolated motion all in one. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Short Queen, King, California King

Available thicknesses: 2 inch