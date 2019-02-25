The Oscars don't have a host, that much is certain. With drama also surrounding what songs will be performed by whom and even which awards will be given out on air, how are we supposed to amuse ourselves during this stripped down ceremony? Social media, of course! Unsurprisingly, the 2019 Oscars memes and tweets capped off an awards season chock-full of them.

Memes pervaded the year in film itself, particularly when it came to A Star Is Born. Unfortunately, we're not only far from the shallow now, we're far from the dream of Bradley Cooper's directorial hit sweeping the Oscars like we all thought it would the first time we watched Lady Gaga sound her first note in the trailer.

However, not every Awards show meme and tweet is about the nominated films. Every time two people present an award together and have an ounce of chemistry, Twitter immediately either 'ships them or demands that they host the Oscars next year — I don't make the rules!

There also just seems to be an air of foreboding, doesn't there? It really seems like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or the producers over at ABC, have really set themselves up to be jinxed with disaster. Without a host to set the tone, and with such an emphasis on keeping things under three hours, something is bound to go wrong.

At least there's plenty to talk about. Here are some of the best memes and tweets of the night.

Honestly, there were some looks on the red carpet Sunday night.

If Jason Momoa's pink velvet Fendi scrunchie doesn't have its own Twitter account by the end of the night — what are we even doing?

This presenting duo decided to be all the costume nominations, and bless them for it.

Meanwhile, Keegan-Michael Key is coming in to present the next musical performance like:

