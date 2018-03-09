Blame winter. Or genetics. Or the fact that feet are so sensitive and can't seem to behave for any length of time between pedicures. No matter what culprits we blame for cracked, scaly feet, the solution is always the same: You need one of the best moisturizers for dry feet, and no other moisturizer (whether for your face or body) is going to cut it.

The best creams to combat dryness and slough away dead skin cells are much richer and heavier than the creams and lotions we'd typically use on the rest of our body. It's okay — your feet can handle all of that extra moisture. These creams act as callus removers, or at the very least callus softeners, and can heal dry, cracked feet in a matter of days (or weeks, depending on the formula).

The list below highlights products that moisturize feet in a variety of ways. You can use a traditional cream, albeit one that has effective, heavy-duty ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and raw manuka honey. You can apply a foot mask that gently sloughs away dead skin cells and gives you baby-smooth feet in days. And you can even wear special gel socks to give your feet a spa-like treatment during the day and at night.

Whatever route you choose, these five moisturizers for dry feet will free you from dry, scaly, rough skin for good.