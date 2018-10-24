The Best Moody Fall Lipsticks You Can Find on Walmart.com For Under $15
There's never a bad time for finding the perfect lipstick, but there's just something about fall that makes me want to stock up on a whole host of new shades. And I usually end up looking for the best moody fall lipsticks when I do decide to go on said shopping spree.
Pinks, corals, and nudes always have their place in my collection, but something about this time of year — the sweaters, the hot cocoa, the colder weather — just makes me want to take a darker turn. With just about $20, you can find the best fall lipsticks at Walmart.com and end up leaving with 2 to 3 new faves.
To see which ones I'm recommending, including a gorgeous must-have wine shade that's ultra pigmented and a supercool "greige" lippie for those wanting to up their edge, read on and stock up.
Vamp It Up With A Black-Based Purple
NYX Professional Makeup Pin-Up Pout Lipstick, True Vixen
$8
This deep, almost black purple is the perfect fall lipstick for those who aren't afraid to get a little goth with their look. The formula is a creamy, semi-matte for easy application, too!
This Rich Red Liquid Formula Is Perfect For Fall
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Voyager
$8
What's vampier than a rich, red lip? Only one with an all-day wearing formula! Seriously, this stuff doesn't budge until you take it off and is a beauty guru fave.
Take It Back To The '90s With This Chocolate Brown Lippie
wet n wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick, Caramel Cake
$5
Nothing says fall like a true, chocolatey brown that's a throwback to the '90s — and it doesn't hurt that this one is only $5.
Go "Berry" Dark With This Classic Bordeaux Shade
e.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick, Bordeaux Beauty
$3
Wine lips are the ultimate vampy look for fall, so find a lipstick that will give you a super-pigmented burgundy color payoff that won't require too many touchups throughout the day.
Make Your Red Moody With This Pigmented Formula
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick, Zoe's Red
$12
This red is the perfect cross between a classic red lip and a moody brown.
Play Up Your Fall Edge With A Matte Black Lipstick
Rimmel Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour, Pitch Black
$5
If you want to take your look all the way moody, what could be more appropriate than a matte black liquid lipstick?
Give The "Greige" Trend A Try With This Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick
COVERGIRL Melting Pout Matte Liquid Lipstick, Gray Matter
$7
Greige is the surprise trend for fall, and to be honest, it's kind of amazing. It's like a neutral lipstick that still makes a major statement — the best of both worlds!
