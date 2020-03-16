The world can breathe a sigh of relief. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital in Australia, according to PEOPLE, just five days after announcing that they had tested positive for COVID-19. A representative for Hanks confirmed to Bustle that he and his wife were released from hospital isolation and are currently in quarantine at their home in Australia.

On Wednesday, Mar. 11, Hanks revealed that he and Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia, where he was filming Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," he wrote in a letter posted to his social media accounts, explaining that he and Wilson experienced various symptoms, including chills and fevers. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Following their diagnosis, Hanks and Wilson were reportedly placed in isolation at a hospital, and production on the Elvis film was halted. A day after his announcement, Hanks took to Instagram to thank the healthcare professionals taking care of them while in isolation. "We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," he wrote, alongside a photo of he and his wife. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he concluded, referencing his film A League Of Their Own.

On Sunday, Mar. 15, just a day before leaving the hospital, he thanked the "Helpers" once again on Instagram, referencing a phrase often said by Fred Rogers, whom Hanks recently portrayed in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

As of Monday, Mar. 16, the U.S. has confirmed at least 3600 coronavirus cases, with at least 66 deaths so far. Australia has reported 298 cases, with five deaths. Around the world, there are at least 167,000 confirmed cases and over 6400 deaths due to coronavirus, as per The Guardian. The World Health Organization has confirmed coronavirus to be a pandemic.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.