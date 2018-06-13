Raccoons don't conjure up happy thoughts for most of us. Personally, I think of the many times they hid in our community dumpster eating trash and gave me the surprise of a lifetime when I opened the lid. The raccoon who scaled the UBS Plaza changed the game for all rodents, though, and Twitter had a moment with it — it was so good, in fact, we've rounded up the 24 best MPR raccoon tweets.

In case you missed the action, here's what happened. Sometime in the not-too-distant past, a courageous raccoon thought to itself, "I want to go on an adventure." So, it decided to first climb up the side of the Town Square building, and then up the 20+ stories of the UBS Plaza in St. Paul, Minnesota. The problem was it got stuck, with no food or water. It was Monday of this week when Minnesota Public Radio employees first spotted the poor little thing, MPR News writes. Within hours, the people of St. Paul/the entire internet universe found themselves cheering for the hairy hero they didn't know they needed. Countless news and media outlets loyally followed the critter — who affectionately became known as the MPR raccoon — and his journey to safety.

Raccoon... or Spider-Man? You decide.

Here's the MPR raccoon looking mighty frightened and probably hungry too. That's the face of a raccoon that just wanted to go dumpster diving. Is that so much to ask?

Forget what you know about raccoons being creepy. You know nothing. Just look at that face.

I said look at it!

So, the question on everyone's mind is: how did it end? We can all breathe a sigh of relief, because as of Wednesday, MPR News reports the raccoon made it to the roof of the building and was safely captured. It is my hope that tonight, it feasts on rotten food and used paper towel.

The excitement might be over, but Twitter isn't quite finished with this yet, and neither am I. Nothing perfectly captures the chaos and hilarity of the last few days like these 24 tweets.

1. The Perfect 2018 Metaphor I think we can all agree this raccoon is so us this year. I've definitely felt like I was hanging on for dear life once or 12 times in 2018.

2. A Beautiful Profile It does look rather regal, doesn't it though?

3. Celebrity Raccoon Culture Well, they make a valid point...

4. Freshening Up For The Media You'd be conscious of your looks, too, if everyone was talking about you online.

5. A Detailed Report Of The Journey This is serious. Have you seen the size of the UBS Plaza? This was like a scene out of Mission: Impossible.

6. Person Of The Year This one's a no-brainer. Can you think of anyone or anything more deserving? No.

7. Ace Ventura, Pet Detective Ah, yes. The one time Ace Ventura failed to save an animal. Don't remind me. It's too sad. Raccoons deserve better.

8. Now What Do We Do With Our Lives? I know it's hard to go on after this, but we have to find a way.

9. He Survived I bet raccoons all around the globe are doing this right now.

10. Trash Pandas A slightly different sentiment from the others we've seen, but true, all the same.

11. Will It Be Okay? Indeed, Layton. It IS okay! IT IS! The MPR raccoon made it to safety.

12. The MPR Raccoon On Twitter Yes, you're seeing this correctly. Someone already made a Twitter account for the MPR raccoon. It will probably have more followers than me by the end of the day, if it takes that long.

13. A Day Of Good News There's so much to celebrate, with the raccoon definitely coming first, obviously.

14. Raccoons > Work We'd expect no less.

15. Let's Start At The Beginning This will be a tale we tell our grandchildren.

16. No Ifs, Ands, Or Buts We were all thinking this.

17. The Great Twitter Raccoon Obsession It happened to all of us. Who knew this was even possible?

18. The Most Popular Phrase Of 2018 Can't you hear it already? "The raccoon is on the roof. I repeat, the RACCOON IS ON THE ROOF."

19. Passing On POTUS Same.

20. The Raccoon Who United The World Not bad for a trash-eating rodent.

21. A Bigger Audience Than The Inauguration It probably did, though.

22. Parents, Everywhere Alright, we get it, Mom.

23. A Clever Distraction We've clearly been underestimating raccoons this whole time.