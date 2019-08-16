There are so many different types of hair product available now. Texture sprays, anti-humidity mists, oily elixirs and frizz-taming serums; these are all examples of some of the many styling options you may be faced with when popping into your local Boots or Space NK. But what should you really be using? Well, I'm here to tell you that if you can only afford (or be bothered) to pick up one hair styling product, it should be a multitasking hair cream. Keep reading and I will explain why.

If I'm being totally honest, I used to not really see the point of a hair cream. Creams for your face? Yes. Your body? Sure. But your hair? I wasn't convinced. That was until I actually tried a couple, and realised just how brilliant they can be. The best thing about them is that they are total multitaskers. While many are targeted toward one specific hair type or issue (say, curls or frizz), many actually do a little bit of everything, which makes them excellent value for money and a great way to cut the BS when it comes to buying dozens of different sprays, mists and oils that claim to all do different things. Just keep it simple, and pick up a hair cream.

Most hair creams can be used on dry and wet hair, are styling/hair care hybrids, and target everything from dehydrated ends to dull lengths. I have picked out seven of the very best, but if pushed to chose just a couple, my vote would go toward the Windle London and Hershesons options.