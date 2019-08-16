Bustle

The Best Multitasking Hair Cream To Buy If You Can Only Afford To Pick Up One Styling Product

By Rebecca Fearn
Hershesons

There are so many different types of hair product available now. Texture sprays, anti-humidity mists, oily elixirs and frizz-taming serums; these are all examples of some of the many styling options you may be faced with when popping into your local Boots or Space NK. But what should you really be using? Well, I'm here to tell you that if you can only afford (or be bothered) to pick up one hair styling product, it should be a multitasking hair cream. Keep reading and I will explain why.

If I'm being totally honest, I used to not really see the point of a hair cream. Creams for your face? Yes. Your body? Sure. But your hair? I wasn't convinced. That was until I actually tried a couple, and realised just how brilliant they can be. The best thing about them is that they are total multitaskers. While many are targeted toward one specific hair type or issue (say, curls or frizz), many actually do a little bit of everything, which makes them excellent value for money and a great way to cut the BS when it comes to buying dozens of different sprays, mists and oils that claim to all do different things. Just keep it simple, and pick up a hair cream.

Most hair creams can be used on dry and wet hair, are styling/hair care hybrids, and target everything from dehydrated ends to dull lengths. I have picked out seven of the very best, but if pushed to chose just a couple, my vote would go toward the Windle London and Hershesons options.

Ouai Finishing Creme
£20
|
Cult Beauty
Hair creams are great products to use as a final styling addition. Ouai's Finishing Creme helps to define your style while helping to hold it for longer. It also boosts shine, and protects from heat. A great multi-tasker.
Hershesons Almost Everything Cream
£10
|
Hershesons
The cream that sparked the idea for this round up, Hersheson's very first hair product is a styling/haircare hybrid that does, as its name suggests, a little bit of everything. You can use it on dry or wet hair to nourish, hold, define, and finish. It also smells lovely and has a pretty accessible price tag. A true hero product.
Windle London Invisible Hair Cream
£22
|
Windle London
You may wonder why you would need a hair cream that's invisible, but trust me, this is legitimately the product you never knew you needed. It was my first furore into hair creams, and the one that intrigued me enough to try more. It just provides that amazing minimalistic 'shzjuj' without having to coat hair in texture spray. I use it on dry locks, but you can also use it while hair is damp, prior to blow drying.
Davines Love Curl Cream
£22.90
|
Amazon
Cream textures are great for curls, as they help to separate and define while keeping hair nourished and hydrated. This lightweight cream should be applied to towel-dried hair prior to drying.
Malin + Goetz Sage Styling Cream
£20
|
Harvey Nichols
Malin + Goetz claim that this wonder product can be used to "smooth and soften texture, define curls, tame frizz, control flyaways and impart shine with a weightless, flexible hold." Woah. All that along with a light sage scent? Sold!
Living Proof Nourishing Styling Cream
£33
|
M&S
If you suffer with frizz, this cream is a great option for you. Powered by OFPMA, the brand's patented moisture-controlling molecule, this will save even the most frizz-prone hair in even the most humid conditions.
Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream
£14.80
|
Feel Unique
Color Wow's one-minute product highlights just how quick and easy hair creams are to use, and why they are great to have on hand. This is perfect for super rushed mornings where you don't have time to style; simply apply for a frizz-free shine.