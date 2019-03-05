Much like brows, eyelashes can define a face. For many, the longer and fuller, the better; lashings of mascara essential. For those looking to enhance their lashes even further, there are professional eyelash extension treatments or strip/individual lashes you can buy from Boots. But if that's not your thing, the beauty industry are beginning to provide more and more ways to work with what you've got. With this in mind, here are the best natural lash lift products and treatments to make your lashes look bigger, bolder, and better.

First off, if you want to forgo the mascara but aren't up for eyelash extensions (I've never really been a fan, TBH), it's worth looking into LVL. LVL is a natural lash lift, performed by professionals at brands such as Nouveau Lashes. The treatment lifts the lashes right at the root, then adds volume for maximum impact. Lashes are left looking much longer and fuller, but are, in fact, just your own lashes (but enhanced). The treatment can last up to eight weeks, so is worth spending your hard earned £££ on. And just think about the money you'll save on mascara!

If a lash lift seems too high maintenance for you, there are at-home products you can invest in in order to get (and maintain) a fuller flutter.

Take a look at my selection of the very best:

RevitaLash Advanced £74 Cult Beauty The original, and what many would call the best, Revitalash serum is beloved worldwide for its impressive lengthening, volumising results. Using a BioPeptin Complex (a mixture of peptides and botanicals), this clever tube gets to work and reveals results within 2-3 months of use. Be diligent and ensure you use it once a day, every day, for best results. Buy Now

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum £41 Boots IMO, nothing compares to the original Revitalash, but this is probably the best alternative, and it comes at a slightly more affordable price tag. Showing results in eight weeks, this serum is definitely worth a try for longer, bolder lashes. Buy Now

Revitalash Volume Enhancing Foam £160 Cult Beauty If you're reaaaally dedicated to getting longer, larger, healthier lashes, you may want to invest in a conditioning treatment to use alongside your lash serum. This one by Revitalash is mega expensive, but Meghan Markle is apparently a fan of the brand (according to Cult Beauty), so if that's not a reason to invest, I don't know what is... This formula is rich in vitamins and antioxidants to keep lashes healthy and glossy. Buy Now

Nouveau Lash & Brow Conditioning Serum £19.99 Nouveau Lash A slightly more affordable option, this formula works in two ways, firstly by providing lashes with a daily boost and shine, and by working in the long term to strengthen lashes. It also contains antioxidants to protect eyelashes from pollutants and other outside aggressors. Buy Now