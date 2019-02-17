If your go-to coffee beverage involves espresso and milk — and you're sick of paying $5 at your local café — you won't regret investing in the best Nespresso machines for lattes. In mere seconds, these machines brew coffee and froth milk to perfection, all from the comfort of your own home.

A Nestlé-owned brand, Nespresso is a bit of a luxe contender in the coffee game, but some of their machines are fairly reasonably priced considering the bells and whistles they boast. Though some of their higher-end machines have price tags close to $600, you can make a mean latte or a classic latte macchiato with more affordable options. Two of their under-$400 models have built-in milk frothers for an all-in-one barista experience. And if you're not ready to commit to a machine of this caliber (or you already have an espresso maker), the company even sells a separate milk frother to help you achieve that aerated milky layer atop your espresso of choice, no matter what.

Plus, get this: Because Amazon is an authorized Nespresso retailer, you can get your hands on one of the best Nespresso machines for lattes without making a trip to a boutique or logging out of Prime. Here, shop a few solid options that'll leave you feeling a whole latte better about your at-home coffee experience.

1 The Best: Oprah's Favorite Nespresso Nespresso Lattissima One $308 Amazon Brews: espresso and lungo See On Amazon Nespresso's sleek Lattissima One made Oprah's Favorite Things 2018 list — for good reason. The De'Longhi collaboration contains two removable pieces that ensure you're only crafting the freshest lattes: a removable 33.8-ounce water tank and a 4.2-ounce milk container. Plus, as Oprah noted, "the milk frother's built in!" That's right, the Lattissima One actually has a high-pressure pump attached just above the milk container. What's more, a foldable drip tray that'll help accommodate bigger glasses. Requiring just the push of a button to start, the total brew time for a latte is 40 seconds, according to the brand. For safety, it'll automatically turn off after nine minutes, and if you're not sure what kind of coffee pods you'd like to try first, you do get a sample pack of 14 with your order. It's available in three colors including the pictured warm slate shade.

2 Runner Up: A Nespresso Machine That's Designed With Latte Art In Mind Nespresso Creatista Uno $359 Amazon Brews: ristretto, espresso, lungo See On Amazon A similar option to the Lattissima One, Nespresso's Creatista Uno, a collaboration with Breville, has a few professional-level extras that set it apart. Like the Lattissima One, it has a built-in, high-pressure frothing wand (this one's self-cleaning with three texture settings for even more precession) as well as a foldable drip tray. Its 50-ounce removable water tank is slightly bigger, and here's a major difference: It comes with a separate stainless steel jug that's latte art ready and able to steam milk to three different temperatures. With a button-clad interface on top, the Creatista Uno takes just seconds to heat up and brew, also shutting off after nine minutes. Though you can't get it in other colors besides the pictured black, it does come with a sample pack of pods.