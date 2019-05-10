Beauty these days is all about going au naturel. We're more aware than ever about ensuring our products are organic, vegan, and palm-oil-free or sustainably sourced. One of the top concerns for many is whether using skincare with chemicals is safe and good for the skin. The jury's out on that one, but one thing's for sure: there's nothing to lose by giving natural skincare a go. If it works for you, you could find yourself with happier skin, all while doing your bit for the environment. And I have found six non-toxic face washes for under £20 that prove you don't have to spend all the £££ to find one you like.

There's a suggestion that using non toxic, natural skincare can actually really help your complexion. Holistic aesthetician Britta Plug told Women's Health that using "conventional" cleansers with chemicals may actually do more harm than good: "Conventional face washes, like the sudsy ones made with sulfates, mess with your skin's microbiome and natural barrier." Plug continued:

"This is an issue because our skin's micro flora is so important. When we have healthy bacteria on our skin that’s a recipe for skin health and a great glow. When we destroy our natural barrier, we see more skin irritation, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and acne."

With that in mind, let's look at six of the best affordable cleansers out there, all of which are natural and non-toxic. You're welcome!

Shea Butter Facial Cleansing Bar £2.62 The Friendly Soap Company The Friendly Soap Company sells a ton of brilliant bars for body, hair, and face, all of which are totally natural. The shea butter facial cleansing bar contains one third shea butter, one third coconut oil, one third olive oil, water and nothing else. Simple, affordable and effective! Buy Now

Balance Me Cleanse and Smooth Face Balm £20 Feel Unique A 100 percent natural balm cleanser infused with antioxidants, this is perfect for removing make-up at night time. Use it with a muslin cloth, and follow with a wash-off cleanse. It also contains oat powder to gently exfoliate the skin, and shea, cocoa, and mango butters to nourish. Buy Now

Avalon Organics Vitamin C Refreshing Cleansing Gel £8.99 Fragrance Direct Every skincare routine benefits from a touch of vitamin C, and this formula contains organic Sweet Orange essential oil to refresh and brighten. If you suffer any pigmentation, this is the perfect natural cleanser for you. Buy Now

Gentle Cleanser & Makeup Remover £13.50 Green People Using 91 percent certified organic ingredients, this includes organic aloe vera, calendula, shea butter, squalane from olive oil, jojoba esters, and rose geranium. This doubles up as a brilliant morning cleanser and an evening makeup remover. Buy Now

Sukin Foaming Facial Cleanser £7.95 Sukin I'm a total sucker for a skincare product with a pump, so this Sukin product caught my eye immediately. Containing chamomile, aloe vera, green tea, and witch hazel, this is super soothing and gentle. Buy Now

Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Cream Cleanser £11.49 Amazon 99 percent natural, dermatologist tested, and non-comedogenic, this is great for dry or sensitive skin thanks to its creamy texture. It's infused with clary sage, too, which provides an extra hit of hydration for skin that needs TLC. Buy Now