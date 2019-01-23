As Hollywood prepares for the Academy Awards, speculation around who will win big at the 2019 ceremony has gone into overdrive — and what better way to honour some of the past year's most celebrated cinema than a good old Netflix marathon? Thankfully, the streaming service is well-equipped with a brilliant selection of acclaimed flicks, and I've compiled a list of some of the best Oscar-winning films on Netflix UK.

The 91st annual Oscars are taking place on Feb. 25, and will celebrate the very best films and performances seen over the past twelve months. Big hitters including A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Roma, and Vice are expected to take home most of the Oscars gold this year, and, excitingly, there is a lot of British talent in the running, too, with actors such as Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Richard E Grant all up for nominations in prestigious categories.

As focus shifts towards the potential Oscar victors in 2019, attention is also turned to the winners of years gone by. With that said, now seems like the perfect time to wind down and stream the excellent range of Academy Award-winning movies available for your viewing pleasure on Netflix UK.

1 'Zero Dark Thirty' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Zero Dark Thirty depicts the fascinating true story of the decade-long international manhunt for the leader of Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden. The film follows CIA intelligence analyst Maya (Jessica Chastain) throughout the intense, and often frustrating, search, which eventually leads to the discovery of Bin Laden's secret compound in Pakistan. The American action thriller dominated the 2013 Academy Awards, with nominations in most of the major categories. The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman in history to win an Oscar for Best Director, and Zero Dark Thirty went on to tie for the award for Best Sound Editing. Despite losing out on the bigger awards, the film is held in high regards by critics around the world, and currently holds an impressive 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2 'Capote' Movieclips on YouTube The 2005 Oscar-winning film Capote makes for a perfect addition to your awards-season Netflix lineup, and stars the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman as the famed American writer and actor, Truman Capote. Hoffman won his only Academy Award for his performance in the biopic, which tells the story of Capote's reporting on a murder case in rural Kansas — an assignment which went onto become one of his greatest books, In Cold Blood.

3 'Fargo' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The 1996 black comedy Fargo (not to be confused with the U.S. television series of the same name) swept up at the Academy Awards after being nominated in just about every main category that year. Lead actress Frances McDormand, who played Marge Gunderson in the Coen brothers-produced film, walked away with a Best Actress trophy, while the film itself was awarded Best Original Screenplay. The movie follows a pregnant police chief who winds up investigating a kidnapping and three murders, all set to the snowy backdrop of Minnesota. This should absolutely be at the top of your "must watch" list.

4 'Milk' Milk - Trailer on YouTube The 2008 American biographical film Milk presents the life story of politician and gay rights activist Harvey Milk, who is known as the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in the U.S. state of California. After it's cinematic release the movie went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations, and enjoyed triumphs in the Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay categories, which were won by actor Sean Penn and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, respectively.

5 'The Social Network' Movieclips on YouTube Ever since social media took over the world and became part of our daily rituals, it's easy to forget the origins of this powerful platform — and 2010's The Social Network reminds audiences of exactly that by telling the fascinating story behind the inception of Facebook. The critically-acclaimed film gained an impressive eight Oscar nods, including Best Picture, and went on to win three golden statues for Best Original Score, Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay.

6 'La La Land' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The romantic musical La La Land made quite the impression at the 2017 Academy Awards, perhaps most significantly for the Best Picture award mix-up with eventual winner Moonlight, but also for it's many other awards and nominations enjoyed by the cast and crew that particular year. In spite of the awkward mishap, the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-led film managed to pick up other major awards for Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography. So if you haven't seen it yet, be sure to do so, because you'll no doubt be singing along in no time.