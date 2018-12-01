If you have dry skin, you already know that using a daily moisturizer and night cream is essential. But serums are what makes the magic really happen. They're typically loaded with active ingredients and, because of their smaller molecular size, are able to penetrate your skin on a deeper level. But not all serums are hydrating, and not all are created equal. If you're wondering what the best overnight serums for dry skin are, you've come to the right place.

While you can use a serum in the morning, too, people usually put the most effort into their nighttime routines, which is what this article's focus will be. Layering your skin with a multitude of hydrators each evening is the best way to wake up with a healthy, radiant glow, after all. But which serum to reach for? The most important thing to know is that there can be various culprits behind dry skin. Your skin might actually be dehydrated, which means it lacks water, whereas dry skin lacks oil. Or, it could be both. Which brings us to the two most effective types of serums for these skin types. Hyaluronic acid serums will be beneficial for both skin types, but are absolutely essential if your skin is dehydrated. Antioxidant-rich serums, on the other hand, are better for dry, dull skin types looking for a glow.

Ahead, you'll find three of the best serums for dry and/or dehydrated skin out there; just be sure to seal them in with a moisturizer, and soon, your dry spots and flaky patches will be a thing of the past.

1 The Best Drugstore Serum For Dry And/Or Dehydrated Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to treat your dehydrated skin on a budget, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum is a solid choice. The main goal of this serum is to hydrate and plump your skin — nothing else. That makes it the most bare bones option on this list, but don't discount it because it's simple. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, which, if you need a refresher, is a powerful substance that can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. It works by sucking the moisture out of the air and drawing it into your skin, which provides long-lasting hydration. Hydro Boost absorbs fast and is oil-free, non-sticky, and non-comedogenic, so it's a good lightweight option that shouldn't clog pores or cause breakouts. Hot tip: Neutrogena makes a great moisturizer from the same line; pick one up to seal your serum in with.

2 The Best French Pharmacy Serum For Dry And/Or Dehydrated Skin Avène Eau Thermal Hydrance Intense Rehydrating Serum $38 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a relatively affordable pick that's a bit more sophisticated, French Pharmacy products are the way to go; Avène's Eau Thermal Hydrance Intense Rehydrating Serum. Though its formula rivals many prestige serums, which can cost upwards of $150, this one works its magic at a drugstore price. This oil- and soap- free serum is intensely hydrating, and like all of Avene's products, it's formulated with sensitive skin in mind. It provides long-lasting moisture — up to 24 hours, at that — and works to rebuild your skin's lipid layer so that it can protect and hydrate itself. It also prevents moisture loss and provides antioxidant protection, too. And because it contains the brand's signature thermal spring water from their namesake town (it's literally the first ingredient on the list), which has been used for centuries for its restorative properties, it also helps calm and soothe dry, irritated skin. Whether your skin's dry, dehydrated, or both, you can't go wrong with this stuff.