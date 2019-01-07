January is pretty much the hardest time to start hitting the gym again. Christmas is over, you've eaten your weight in mince pies and quality streets, and you've hit a bit of a slump. Getting back into a fitness routine or starting a new one to kickstart your new year's resolutions is far from easy, but there's something that makes it just that little bit easier: cool patterned activewear.

There's something about kitting yourself out in fun, modern gym wear that is highly motivating. Not only do you look the part, but you feel more confident and supported, and want to get back to a gym or class to show off your new gear. While there are plenty of sports and fashion brands offering traditional plain coloured clothing, I recommend picking the brightest, boldest printed activewear you can find. Not only does it look cool, but it raises your tired spirit with bright colours and bold designs.

There are so many brands offering printed activewear these days, from professional sports brands like Reebok to activewear specialists such as Sweaty Betty, and even affordable fashion lines. There's something for every body shape and budget, and I've picked out my very favourite printed activewear finds to inspire you to start your 2019 with a bang. Happy exercising!

Hairband £6.99 H&M I for one struggle with sweat when doing high intensity cardio doing a class. As someone super lazy who can't be bothered to wash my hair after every class I do, a sports hair band is a handy accessory to have.

Free Style Seamless Long Sleeve Base Layer £65 Sweaty Betty Planning on going skiing this season? Then you'll need some super cosy activewear such as this adorable Sweaty Betty design, that comes with matching leggings. I don't even ski and I'm thinking of picking it up... Available in sizes XS, S, M and L.

High-Waisted Printed PowerHold® 7/8 £77 Fabletics Plus I'm loving these bright and bold leggings, which feature cute butterflies in a purple and red colour scheme. These may sound spenny, but Fabletics are the best quality and are totally worth it. Available in sizes XX to 3X.

Puma Powershape Printed Sports Bra £25 ASOS With a fun aztec inspired print and super supportive shape and design, this little number will have you raring to go back to the gym. Available in XXS to XL.

Boohoo Reflective Polka Dot High Waist Running Leggings £7.50 Boohoo Great for in the gym and outside in the dark due to their reflective nature, these bargain patterned leggings can be bought for under a tenner and also have a matching sports bra. Currently available in sizes 8 and 10.

H&M Sports Shorts £12.99 H&M More of a shorts fan? This cute little pair features a pretty pink and grey design and a flattering band at the top. They're also rather budget-friendly. Available in sizes 4-18.