Picking out a pet is a big decision. It's about a lot more than just what animal you find the cutest or what kind of animal you always imagined you would own when it came to picking one out for yourself. The most important things to consider when you're looking for a pet is how their needs will mesh with your lifestyle and how much time you have to give them the care and attention they will require. You should also consider their general personalities — while each individual animal will have their own quirks and whatnot, they generally share certain traits. So when trying to think up the perfect pet, you may want to look which pet is best for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign can reveal so much about yourself and what you're looking for in other people, so of course it can also show what kind of animals you would best interact with. Your pet says a lot about who you are, so you want to pick one that goes with your personality, wants, and needs. For example, if you're someone who doesn't enjoy cleaning up after another animal a lot, you might want to consider something other than a dog. If you're looking for a pet mainly for cuddles, then you want one that loves a lot of attention.

Here are a few ideas on what pet is best for you based on your zodiac sign — you never know, you might find your next little furry friend:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): A Puppy Giphy Aries are the most bold and passionate of all of the zodiac signs, full of tons of energy that keep them constantly moving. They also tend to be very social people who love to have a good time and be surrounded by laughs. An energetic little puppy makes the perfect pet for any Aries as they require the amount of attention only the Ram can match.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A Hamster Giphy A Taurus is known for being grounded, mellow, and dependent... and also just a little bit lazy. You'll want an animal that is fun to snuggle with, but doesn't require a whole bunch of energy on your part — so, a pet who is a little low-maintenance but also cuddly. The hamster is ideal: they love to snuggle with their owners, you can give them the care they need, and they're super sweet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): A Parrot Giphy Geminis are animal lovers who are constantly thinking, talking, and engaging, so they need a pet who can do the same. For a Gemini, a slow-moving pet that most just sits around just isn't going to cut it. Instead, get something like a parrot: not only are they intelligent and interesting enough for you, but they'll also talk back to you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): A Hedgehog Giphy Cancers can be a little moody and emotional, meaning that a pet with really high energy might not be the best fit. You can also be great at nurturing, so why not get a little delicate pet that needs your love and attention and will also snuggle sometimes? A cute hedgehog fits the bill.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Bengal Cat Giphy As a Leo, you love to always be the center of attention and to surround yourself with beautiful, exotic things. You don't want your pet to be any different, so you need something that's going to stand out and attract tons of stares. Enter the Bengal cat: these exotic and beautiful animals will definitely stand out enough for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23): A Fish Giphy Virgos are known as the most clean of all of the zodiac signs. You like things to be orderly, organized, and put together, and you likely have no patience for something like a dog or cat, who will shed a lot and leave a mess behind. Instead, go for a super low-maintenance pet, like a fish. Fish can be great companions and can be interesting to own, but they also don't leave your house a mess.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): A Rabbit Giphy As a Libra, you like to be surrounded by beautiful, nice things, meaning you want a pet that's going to also attract some attention. But you also place a huge importance on relationships and want something you can play with and snuggle with. That's why a sweet bunny rabbit is perfect. They're cuddly, loving, and so adorable to look at.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): A Snake Giphy If any sign in the zodiac is going to be a perfect match for a reptile like a snake, it's a Scorpio. You are mysterious, emotional, and known for having a bit of a dark side — basically just like a snake. You'll appreciate their equally mysterious nature and their eerie beauty, and you'll love how they stand out are more unique.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): An Older Cat Giphy Sagittarius, you are the world traveler of all of the zodiac signs. Constantly plagued with a never-ending sense of wanderlust, you're always on the go, whether you're traveling or going off on some sort of adventure. If you're going to get a pet, you need a low-maintenance pet who doesn't require your full attention all the time. This is hard to find, but an older cat might fit the bill: as long as the cat isn't a breed that requires a ton of attention, they are easier to take care of and still make great companions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): A Guinea Pig Giphy Capricorns are known for being super hard workers who can appreciate a long day at the office. While you might be pretty busy with work quite often, you're also super patient and able to give a pet the care and love they need. Try a guinea pig or two: they can be okay on their own for a bit, but they still need that nurturing love and care you can provide.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19): Birds Giphy As an Aquarius, you're known for being on the more unique side, so you'll want a pet that's the same way. You're also looking for a pet that's more intelligent than cuddly, you want one who isn't super needy. Try getting a bird — they're smart, they're interesting, and you can find some seriously unique ones out there.