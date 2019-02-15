When scrubs are a part of the job and you're 5 feet 4 inches tall or shorter, the best petite scrubs are ideal. The reason might seem obvious, but I'll tell you anyway: Thanks to their already-short inseams, petite scrubs likely won't require alterations, saving you money (plus a trip to the tailor) in the long run. And even if your employer doesn't provide your uniform for you, Amazon sells the popular brands you'd want to snag at your local scrubs store — with those Prime benefits, y'all. Yes, scrub shopping just got this easy.

Depending on your preferences (and your office's dress code), there are a couple of ways to approach scrub shopping online. You could opt for two-piece sets that come with both a top and a pair of pants, or if you already have enough tops, you could order a new pair of bottoms to add to your rotation. No matter your route, you'll reap the benefits of those shorter inseams. The best part? There are plenty of colors to choose from.

Here, shop a few of the best scrubs I found on Amazon. They all have 4.5-star ratings and loads of satisfied reviews from people who claim to be petite — score!

1 Best Scrubs For Petites: This Two-Piece Dickies Set Featuring a V-neck top and drawstring bottoms, this Dickies set is the best value listed here, boasting a just-over-$50 price tag for both pieces. Dickies Xtreme Stretch Women's Scrub Set $52 Amazon See On Amazon Color options: 20 The details: This set is machine washable. The top has multiple discreet pockets as well as a D-ring that's particularly great for displaying your identification. The bottoms are slightly flared with an elasticized waistband, belt loops, and even more pockets. Each piece is stretchy, thanks to 4 percent spandex. What petites say: "The material on these scrubs is really nice. I had tried these on at a scrubs store before buying them online, which is what I would suggest if you are unsure about sizing. I'm [4 feet 11 inches tall] and the [large] petite [was] still a little long on me but not too much. I think these scrubs fit fairly true to size." Available sizes: XX-Small - XXX-Large Petite

2 Also Great: A Cherokee Scrub Set With A Breathable Design As an alternative, this Cherokee set has a few subtle differences when compared to the Dickies one, above. Cherokee Infinity Women's Scrub Set $58 Amazon See On Amazon Color options: 17 The details: For a scoop-neck top and drawstring bottoms under $60, it's safe to say this breathable, machine-washable set is still relatively affordable. The top is clad with more visible patch pockets as well as an infinity-shaped ID loop, while the bottoms have an elasticized, knit waistband and a zippered pocket for added security. The sweetest detail? These are made with an antibacterial technology that "reduces growth of odor-causing and fabric-degrading bacteria." What petites say: "My only complaint is that while the pants fit perfect around the waist, in the crotch, and around the thigh, the bottom half under the knee is very loose, and reminds me of dress pants, or a pantsuit. I’m [5 feet 1 inch tall] and ordered the [x-small petite]. The length is perfect for me, and during the rain, the ties at the bottom will help keep them up out of the water." Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large Petite