The first ever series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK has so far managed to recreate the magic of its stateside counterpart, and each week viewers look forward to the Werk Room high-jinks of our beloved British queens. Just like the original U.S. version, contestants are tasked with throwing together iconic runaway looks, and must complete a variety of creative challenges — however, the only thing better than the show itself is a Drag Race UK screening party. So, if you're intrigued by the concept, here are the best places to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK live around the country.

Following Drag Race's arrival on this side of the pond, the sheer popularity of this groundbreaking series has well and truly been revealed, and enjoying each episode with a bunch of equally passionate fans is an electrifying experience. Because of this, the idea of a Drag Race viewing party is indeed a genius one, and some of the best venues in the UK's biggest cities are known to host some exciting weekly screenings. So, if you'd like to get in on the action, and want to experience Drag Race UK with a likeminded crowd, here are the very best places to do so.

1. The Glory, London Situated in East London, The Glory offers weekly screenings of the British spin-off. Many of the current Drag Race UK queens have previously performed at the venue, so you can expect to enjoy the series amongst those with a passion for the art of drag.

2. Stage Espresso & Brewbar, Leeds To celebrate the debut of Drag Race UK, the Stage Espresso & Brewbar in Leeds have decided to host a weekly viewing party in the northern city — and in addition to the live screenings, organisers also tease plenty of other drag-themed fun. Sounds like a good time.

3. Phoenix Arts Club, London London-based queens Ophelia Love and Kitty Scott headline the Phoenix Arts Club's weekly live screenings, which includes a fabulous review of each Drag Race episode. Rumour has it, Ophelia and Kitty are pretty familiar with some of this year's contestants, so expect to be served some piping hot tea along with those cocktails.

4. On Bar, Manchester Manchester, start your engines, because weekly RuPaul's Drag Race UK viewing parties are currently taking place every Thursday at On Bar. The event kicks off each week at 8 p.m within their newly furnished terrace bar, where you can expect to find a string of tempting cocktail offers. You'd be a fool to miss it.

5. The Three Compasses, London Join a weekly crowd of Drag Race UK super-fans at The Three Compasses, London, where new episodes are streamed on a regular basis. The shindig is hosted by the fabulous Orange Gina, and attendees can expect to celebrate all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of this year's queens.

6. Mary's, Cardiff Mary's in the great city of Cardiff claim to host the very best Drag Race UK viewing parties in the whole of the Welsh capital. In addition to this weekly event, you can also look forward to a very special live screening of the upcoming November finale, which is set to offer the full RuPaul's Drag Race experience.