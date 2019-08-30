Whether you’re going on a trip or you just moved into a stove-less studio apartment, the best portable induction cooktops can serve as a nice substitute for traditional stovetops. They can also come in handy for big holiday meals, when four burners just aren’t enough — or for anyone who’s looking to cut down on their gas bill. That’s why I’ve rounded up my top picks for the best induction cookers on Amazon.

One of the most important factors to consider when comparing cooktops is how wide their range of heating options is. You’ll want to be sure to go with a stovetop that can easily maintain a low heat for simmering sauces and slow-cooked meats and veggies, while also reaching high heats fast enough so that you're not sitting around waiting forever for boiled water.

You'll also want to consider safety. Most cooktops won't start without the proper cookware on it, but it's always a good idea to make sure you're not trying to use pans that aren’t induction compatible (i.e. aren’t magnetic). You can’t go wrong with induction cooker models that automatically shut-off when a pan is not detected after a little while, either.

Other factors to consider are whether the unit has a built-in timer and/or a digital control panel for easy programming.

Take a look at the best portable induction cooktops on Amazon. There's a pick for every budget, and they're all lightweight for portability and easy storage.

1. The Best Single-Burner Induction Cooktop Secura Duxtop 9100MC $70 | Amazon See on Amazon While this is listed on Amazon under Secura, Duxtop's parent company, don't worry — this is the super-popular Duxtop 9100MC model that made the top of Wirecutter’s list of the best portable induction cooktops. It's easy to see why. This unit offers 15 power levels from 200 to 1800 watts, and temperatures range from 140 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. This pick features pan detection, which will shut the unit off automatically after 60 seconds if no cookware is detected. Also: This model uses overheat protection with a diagnostic error message system, and a low and high voltage warning system. Weighing in at just under 7 pounds, this cooktop is lightweight and compact for easy handling and storage. It also boasts a digital control panel and a built-in countdown digital timer with one-minute increments up to 170 minutes. Its flat surface makes it easy to clean as well, and Amazon shoppers have given this cooktop a 4.2-star rating after more than 2,500 reviews. What fans are saying: “Love this portable countertop induction burner! It saved the holidays for me. Our induction cooktop went out before Thanksgiving and it is still out … Bought this and it works great!”

2. The Best Double-Burner Induction Cooktop NuWave Double Precision Induction Cooktop $200 | Amazon See on Amazon The NuWave with two burners is ideal for prepping holiday meals or even for those nights when you might want to boil pasta and simmer spaghetti sauce simultaneously. This pick also features an expansive heating range, which is adjustable in 5-degree increments. The 1800-watt model can cook as low as 100 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 575 degrees Fahrenheit, and it offers a two-hour “keep warm” feature. If this model becomes overheated, an “E7” error message will display, and if the unit is turned on but doesn’t detect induction-ready cookware, it will automatically shut off after one minute. This 4.2-star-rated option’s flat surfaces should be a cinch to clean, and it includes two control panels, with a numeric keypad on each. At approximately 14 pounds, it's fairly easy to lift and store as well. Plus, thanks to this unit’s memory function, users can program and save up to 150 recipes, in addition to the cooktop’s 50 preprogrammed recipes. What fans are saying: “We previously owned the single NuWave induction units. We decided to go with double unit and we love it. This is the fastest and easiest way to cook, bar none. Super unit.”