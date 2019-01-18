If we're honest, every now and again there's nothing better than indulging in a good old fashioned reality TV streaming sesh, and Netflix have certainly cottoned onto our viewing habits. Those of us who can happily sit back and enjoy countless episodes of our favourite reality shows are delighted by the impressive selection available on the streaming service. But what are the best reality shows on Netflix UK?

Well there's so many it's almost too difficult to choose. As well as a great selection of U.S. shows, plenty of the reality series UK viewers know and love are available to watch on the streaming service.I've complied a list of the reality cream of the crop to be enjoyed on the platform, and there are some seriously good shows on offer. From one of the biggest and best reality shows to ever come out of Greater London — The Only Way Is Essex — to everyone's favourite summer snogging fest — Love Island, and even the original BBC series of the Great British Bake Off, Netflix subscribers are seriously spoiled for choice when it comes to top quality unscripted shows. If I were you, I'd add this lot to your watch list ASAP. You most certainly won't regret it.

1 The Only Way Is Essex The Only Way Is Essex on YouTube This ITV classic first hit the airwaves back in 2010, and quickly became a weekly staple for fans of all things reality. As of this year, TOWIE has enjoyed a massive 23 series (yes, seriously) and over the years has provided us with a plethora of iconic moments, legendary catchphrases — and the meme queen herself, miss Gemma Collins. The decision to remove vintage episodes of Essex came as devastating news to many, however, subscribers can still enjoy series 18 - 20 on Netflix UK. So, if you're wanting to revisit the ITV series, I'd do so now before it's gone for good.

2 Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries ITVBe on YouTube This next reality treat actually hails from The Only Way Is Essex universe, with one of the show's original stars, Sam Faiers, at the helm of the ITV show. The series is more compelling than you might think, and follows the ex-TOWIE star through her journey into motherhood. The family-centric show documents Faiers' struggle of balancing parenthood with fame, and a rising career — So, if you'd like to give this more wholesome reality series a try, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Netflix UK.

3 RuPaul's Drag Race Drag Music on YouTube This reality-competition juggernaut has become something of a cultural phenomenon in the last few years. And if you're looking to jump onto the fabulous bandwagon, you're in luck, because you can sashay your way onto Netflix where the first ten seasons are currently available. For those unfamiliar with the world of Drag Race, the series sees the very best drag queens compete in a series of challenges with the hopes of becoming America's next drag superstar. So start your engines, because this could well be your next reality fix.

4 Love Island ITV2 on YouTube I couldn't think of a better way to warm up these harsh winter months than to revisit the Love Island villa, and thanks to Netflix UK you can do exactly that, because the first two seasons are available to view on the platform. Although the show has come a long way since its debut season, the early Love Island outings are definitely worth a watch, and introduce us to some legendary former islanders, including the likes of Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen. This slice of Island action will make for the perfect filler between now and the next summer series, so I'd get watching now before it disappears from our Netflix lineup.