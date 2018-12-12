The holiday season may over and done, but the weather outside is still frightful enough to keep you yearning for indoor comforts — such as watching Netflix while snuggled up on your couch for hours on end. And judging from everything leaving and coming to Netflix in January 2019, the streaming platform is giving users a lot to look forward to in the coming new year. From Netflix Originals to epic franchises we all know and love, there's plenty of films and TV shows to keep you occupied all winter long.

Though many of you are sure to mourn the departure of some beloved staples, such as Love Actually and How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, there are just as many beloved classics coming aboard the streaming platform as there are ones that are leaving. For example, the addition of Pulp Fiction will be a welcome part of the streaming collection, as will new seasons of Grace & Frankie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Friends From College. So if you had already started making plans in the coming year, you may want to think about canceling them since you're plate is already looking pretty full. Check out the full list of what is coming and going below, along with some highlights details the most significant changes.

1. A Series Of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Jan. 1)

Netflix

The third and final installment of this book-turned-series franchise, Neil Patrick Harris will once again don many disguises as the Baudelaire children continue to (just barely) escape his grasp. Unfortunately, given this title, this story probably won't include a happy ending.

2. Across The Universe (Jan. 1)

Romance? Musical numbers? Beatles songs? This film has it all and then some.

3. Definitely, Maybe (Jan. 1)

Ryan Reynolds may be raking in some decent box office numbers with the Deadpool franchise, but prior to that he was making us all collectively swoon with playing Abigail Breslin's dad in Definitely, Maybe. It's basically the film equivalent of How I Met Your Mother, except less drawn out.

4. Happy Feet (Jan. 1)

It'll make more than just your feet happy, but your heart happy as well.

5. I Know What You Did Last Summer (Jan. 1)

This '90s thriller may seem a lot less scary now that you're older, but it's still such a great horror classic. (And who are we kidding, it's still kinda scary.)

6. The Indiana Jones Franchise (Jan. 1)

This includes Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Last Crusade, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Temple of Doom. Looks like we just found any easy way to reach our young, attractive Harrison Ford quota.

7. It Takes Two (Jan. 1)

Move over, Parent Trap — there's a new switcheroo film in town.

8. Mona Lisa Smiles (Jan. 1)

This all-star movie will make you want to sign up for a few art classes ASAP.

9. Pulp Fiction (Jan. 1)

There's a lot to take in throughout this film, but the biggest lesson to be learned hands down is simply: do not mess with Samuel L. Jackson.

10. The Addams Family (Jan. 1)

Back by popular demand, the Addams family gang will once again be available for your streaming pleasure.

11. The Dark Knight (Jan. 1)

The Joker is back and ready to put a smile on our faces (whether we want him to or not).

12. The Mummy (Jan. 1)

If like you watching Brendan Fraser get chased by mummies, then this is the movie for you.

13. The Mummy Returns (Jan. 1)

Because when you watch the original, you almost have to watch the sequel.

14. Solo: A Star Wars Story (Jan. 9)

Come for the franchise, stay for Donald Glover and his feminist robot.

15. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Jan. 17)

Darren Criss delivers a must-see performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan that'll make you love him even more — if not also feel a little terrified.

16. Carmen Sandiego (Jan. 18)

Netflix

Where in the world has this Netflix Original been all our lives?

17. Grace and Frankie: Season 5 (Jan. 18)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are the dynamic duo you never thought you needed but now simply cannot live without.

18. Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5 (Jan. 18)

Netflix

The music and storylines are just as adorable as the characters themselves.

19. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 (Jan. 25)

It's hard to believe it's the show's final season, but knowing Kimmy, she'll make this last installment the most unforgettable yet.

20. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp (Jan. 29)

With the release of the new Avengers 4 trailer, it's definitely worth giving this film a rewatch if you haven't already to see how the Quantum Realm can fit into all of this. Plus, there's no such thing as too much Paul Rudd.

But don't forget, there's just as many great things leaving this month as well.

1. Bram Stoker's Dracula (Jan. 1)

To put it mildly, this sucks.

2. Finding Neverland (Jan. 1)

Remember how adorable Freddie Highmore was in this movie? Anyone else suddenly feel very, very old?

3. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (Jan. 1)

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are total rom-com goals, which makes this departure all the more heartbreaking.

4. Interview with the Vampire (Jan. 1)

Because streaming vampire movies is so 2018.

5. Kung Fu Panda (Jan. 1)

This news is sure to hurt both kids and adults alike.

6. Love Actually (Jan. 1)

I feel it in my fingers... I feel it in my toes... that I'm going to miss this movie a little too much.

7. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (Jan. 1)

Who's going to break the news to King Julien?

8. Meet the Parents (Jan. 1)

This film is no longer in the circle of trust.

What's Coming

Jan. 1

A Series Of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan. 4

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

Jan. 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly

Jan. 11

Friends From College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

Jan. 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Jan. 16

American Gangster

Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Jan. 21

Justice

Jan. 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan. 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

Jan. 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Jan. 29

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jan. 30

Disney Pixar's The Incredibles 2

What's Leaving

Jan. 1

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Jan. 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Jan. 13

It Follows

Jan. 14

Armageddon

Jan. 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

More to come...